For Maryville freshman Seth Meade, Monday’s District 4-AAA soccer matchup at Heritage was his first game back after missing one contest while in quarantine.
He wasted no time getting back to work, scoring the Rebels’ first goal on a bicycle kick 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the game on a corner.
It wasn’t just that he scored quickly — but the impressive way in which he did it — that seemed to open the floodgates for Maryville. The Rebels added another two goals over the next four minutes en route to a 5-0 victory in 45 minutes of action. The game was called shortly after halftime because of inclement weather.
“We needed to make sure we started fast, and that helped us,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “It really didn’t come out of nowhere because we know Seth has great athleticism, and he’s willing to put his body on the line, so that was a great spark.”
Seth Meade put Maryville on the board by connecting on a Liam Meade corner kick, which he buried into the back of the net while backwards and airborne. It was his first of two goals for the Rebels (9-4-3, 3-1-1 District 4-AAA).
“I saw the front post open, and nobody was marked on me,” Seth Meade said. “I was hoping Liam was going to put me up for a header or something. So I ran too far forward and it came behind my back, so I just jumped.”
After Seth Meade’s goal, one of his teammates yelled to him, “Welcome back.”
Nathan Dulin, who also finished with two goals for the Rebels, quickly capitalized on that momentum when the Mountaineers (2-8-1, 1-3-1) made a mistake while trying to thwart a Maryville breakaway by tapping the ball backwards to the goalkeeper, who violated the back-pass rule by collecting it while under pressure.
That set the Rebels up for an indirect kick, and Dulin didn’t wait for Heritage to get ready. In rapid order, he placed the ball down and fired off a shot past the unprepared Mountaineers into the back of the net to double Maryville’s lead with 35:05 left in the first half.
“It’s not something that you’re always rehearsing,” Bradford said. “But it’s something you need to be aware of if you can play fast on an indirect kick like we did tonight and take advantage of a disorganized, very chaotic moment. They did a great job.”
Bryan Espinoza kept things rolling for the Rebels when he stretched their lead to 3-0 less than a minute after Dulin’s goal.
Heritage coach Kara Cutshaw said she expected nothing less from Maryville.
“That’s their culture — that’s what style of play they’re used to,” Cutshaw said. “Maryville is always a good program. ... We had told the guys ahead of time we’ve got to be on our toes from the jump because they’re going to come quick, and we’ve got to be ready.”
Trailing 3-0 less than six minutes into the game, Heritage finally seemed to wake up. The Mountaineers held Maryville scoreless for the next 23 minutes.
Meanwhile, Heritage’s Joel Martinez fired off their first shot on goal with 20 minutes left in the half after he carried the ball down field in transition following one of Maryville’s nine corner kicks. Martinez wove through players and placed a hard shot from deep on target that required Maryville goalkeeper Ben Ingleson to make a diving save.
“There were several good runs we had where we were piecing together what we’ve been focusing on all season,” Cutshaw said. “There were a few unfortunate goals (we allowed), but they’re all learning experiences.”
Seth Meade scored again when he connected on a perfect cross from Thomas Tisdale, and Dulin rounded out the scoring on a penalty kick with 2:50 left in the half.
“We only got to play 45 minutes, but I feel like we did a good job with the time we were given,” Bradford said. “It’s a postseason-driven sport, and we have to make sure we’re ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.