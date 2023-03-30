Maryville has been waiting for the moment where it could show its offense was better than it looked on paper.
It finally came in the fourth inning of its 10-0 run-rule victory over District 4-4A rival William Blount on Thursday at John Sevier Elementary School as it batted around and put five runs on the board.
“We’ve been playing nothing but 3-1, 2-0, 4-2 and 1-0 games for awhile, which is good because it’s good to put yourself in that spot and get ready for the district tournament, but everybody is wondering what the heck is wrong with our offense,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “I think a night like tonight adds some confidence.”
Maryville (5-7, 3-1 District 4-4A) scored more than three runs in three of their first 11 games entering its meeting with William Blount, which was moved to John Sevier after power issues at Chris Houser Field forced a schedule switch.
The Lady Rebels tallied three runs in the first two innings and pulled away in the fifth. Freshman catcher Allie Watson started the fireworks with a one-out double and senior designated player Isabel Allen was hit by a pitch on the following at-bat. Senior shortstop Kennedy Oliver brought home Watson with a single to left that just escaped the grasp of William Blount left fielder Kaylee Pass.
Junior second baseman Kristy McCord drew a four-pitch walk two batters later and then freshman third baseman Isabella Saunders broke it open with a bases-clearing double into the left-center gap. Saunders later scored on a RBI single from senior first baseman Ryleigh Maples.
“We’ve had so many runners that we’ve left in scoring position, and that was just like, ‘Boom, we finally did it,” Michalski said. “Hopefully that eases the pressure for the whole team in future situations. I think that can be a contagious thing. When you’re struggling in that spot, everybody starts pressing, and I’ve tried to stay off of them and allow them to breakthrough on their own, and it was good to see (Saunders) do that.”
William Blount (2-4, 0-4) has had its own offensive struggles, scoring a combined three runs in its previous two district games against Hardin Valley and Farragut, but its breakthrough never occurred.
The Lady Governors did put two runners on in the first, but Maryville junior pitcher Bekah Duck got William Blount junior designated player Destiny Toomer and junior catcher Tate Romero both to ground out to escape the jam.
“We are having some major growing pains, and we acknowledge that,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “We have to figure some things out, but we started doing that today because there were definitely some kids who we saw make adjustments at the plate. We’re getting them on, we’re just not getting them over and getting them in.”
Maryville’s inability to push across runners in scoring position has led to an influx of losses it never endured last season, but a challenging schedule was put in place to make the Lady Rebels the best version of themselves come the postseason.
In Michalski’s eyes, the goal is to learn as much as possible from every experience during the journey, and it is a message he discussed with Leatherwood before first pitch.
The Lady Governors are accustomed to success, and while it is still possible for them to enjoy that this season, they have some growing to do.
“It’s important to keep the faith,” Leatherwood said. “Belief is the biggest factor in success, in my opinion, and if I can convince them to believe in themselves, we have a chance. It’s just fake it until you make it. We’re going to have to be really purposeful in our approach to the rest of the season.”
