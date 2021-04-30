The Maryville softball team cruised to a 8-2 victory over Union County in its opening game of the Region 2 Challenge on Friday at Knoxville Catholic High School.
Sophomore Kennedy Oliver went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and a run scored for the Lady Rebels (10-18) while senior Campbell White, junior Emma Blankenship and senior Kendal Pitts each logged two hits.
Freshman Bekah Duck allowed two runs (zero earned) on three hits while striking out five over five innings.
Maryville will play three games on the final day of the Region 2 Challenge today, starting with Kingston at 10:30 a.m. The Lady Rebels will also face Knoxville Catholic at noon and Lakeway Christian at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.