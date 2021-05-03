The Gibbs softball team scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to edge Maryville, 4-3, on Monday night.
Maryville recorded 10 hits, with Campbell White leading the Lady Rebels (9-18) at the plate with three, including a double.
Gibbs scored three runs in the bottom of first before Maryville tied the game at 3 with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Kendal Pitts, Ryleigh Maples and Caroline Barham accounted for the Lady Rebels' three RBIs.
Gibbs led off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles and walk before Gracie Palmer drove home the winning run with an RBI single.
