The Maryville softball team surrendered four runs in the bottom of the seventh, suffering a walk-off 10-9 loss to Knoxville Halls on Monday at Halls High School.
Maryville (4-12) never trailed until the final play, scoring four runs in the first inning, another in the second and two in the fifth and sixth innings.
Halls loaded the bases on its first three at-bats of the final frame on a walk, a double and a hit by pitch. A RBI single occurred two batters later, and then two hit by pitches with the bases loaded followed by a bases-loaded walk sealed the comeback.
Maryville will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when it hosts District 4-AAA foe Lenoir City at 5:30 p.m. today.
