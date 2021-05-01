The Maryville softball team notched a pair of victories and suffered a defeat on the final day of the Region 2 Challenge, picking up a 9-0 victory over Kingston and a 12-4 win against Knoxville Catholic before suffering a 4-2 defeat to Lakeway Christian on Saturday at Knoxville Catholic High School.
Junior pitcher Brooke Bentz tossed a one-hitter against Kingston in which she struck out eight batters over five innings to start the day off strong. Bentz, along with senior Kendal Pitts and sophomore Ryleigh Maples all hit home runs in the victory.
An eight-run second inning carried the Lady Rebels (12-19) to their second win. Senior Campbell White and Alexis Spicer and sophomore Kennedy Oliver each logged two hits with Spicer tallying three RBIs.
However, Maryville could not find similar offense in its final game. The Lady Rebels were limited to four hits, which was not enough to overcome four runs in the first two innings by Lakeway Christian.
Pitts went 4-for-7 with six RBIs in the three games combined.
Maryville closes out its regular season against Gibbs at 6 p.m. Monday at John Sevier Elementary School.
