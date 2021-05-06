The Maryville softball team entered Thursday night’s District 4-AAA Tournament elimination game against Lenoir City less than 24 hours removed from a heartbreaking loss to county rival William Blount.
That didn’t change the fact that the Lady Rebels needed to show up and bounce back quickly in order to keep their season alive.
“We knew coming in that it’s an elimination game — you always have to play your best because you never know what could happen,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “(I’m proud of their) resilience — just the ability to flush last night after the heartbreak and just try to keep the season alive.”
Keep it alive they did. The No. 6-seeded Lady Rebels recorded 14 hits en route to a 10-0 victory in six innings over No. 7 Lenoir City at Hardin Valley. Maryville (13-20) will play Heritage at 8 p.m. Friday at Bearden High School.
Caroline Barham led the Lady Rebels in hits with three while Campbell White, Kendal Pitts, Hadley York and Ryleigh Maples all recorded two apiece for Maryville. Brooke Bentz pitched a complete game to earn the win, striking out nine while allowing just one hit.
The victory came on the heels of a 9-8 loss to William Blount in which the Lady Governors sealed the win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth.
“Last night was long, and we played a lot of innings,” Maples said. “This game just shows how we can come back from a loss and play really well.”
The Lady Rebels swept Lenoir City during the regular season by scores of 19-7 and 14-3. They got off to a bit of a slow start this time, as they waited until the fourth inning to score seven of their runs to put the game out of reach for the Panthers.
Maryville got on the board in the bottom of the first despite grounding out at its first two at-bats. Emma Blankenship got things started by drawing a walk before Pitts followed that up with a single on a hard ground ball to left field. Blankenship and Pitts capitalized on a pair of Lenoir City errors with a pair of Maryville runs to put the Lady Rebels ahead 2-0 entering the second inning.
“That’s why you get three outs in an inning — you play it through,” Payne said. “We’ve had a lot of two-out hits and two-out runs this season, so that’s a testament to them never quitting.”
Maryville got back to work in the bottom of the third, which Pitts led off by being hit by a pitch. One Maples single later, Bentz stretched the Lady Rebels’ advantage to three with an RBI double on a line drive to left field.
Maryville doubled its lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Barham led off with a double before Kristy McCord drew a walk, and Barham scored on the Lady Rebels' next at-bat when White grounded out. Blankenship drove McCord home with an RBI single, and Maples rounded out the scoring for that inning with a fly ball deep to centerfield for an RBI double.
Payne said the Lady Rebels’ success stringing together hits in later innings likely had to do with an adjustment they made at the plate.
“Her drop ball was working early, so we kind of scooted them up in the box,” Payne said. “From that moment on, we started actually putting a solid bat on the ball.”
Maryville matched its three fourth-inning runs in the bottom of the fifth. York led off with a double before McCord drove her home with an RBI triple. White and Pitts made it 9-0 with a pair of RBI singles before Kennedy Oliver scored Maryville’s final run to activate the mercy rule.
“I’m just proud, and I think they’re ready to turn the next page tomorrow,” Payne said. “In elimination games, you just want to leave everything on the field because it could be our last time on the field.”
