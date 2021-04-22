A day after surrendering 10 runs in the fifth inning in a run-rule loss to Sequoyah, the Maryville softball team squandered a five-run lead by giving up 10 runs in the sixth in suffering a 10-5 loss to Hardin Valley on Thursday at Hardin Valley Academy.
The Lady Rebels' demise was once again self-inflicted as they hit five batters, walked three more and had an error to compound the five hits they surrendered in the frame.
Emma Blankenship, Kennedy Oliver and Caroline Barham helped peg Maryville to an early lead with two-hit performances.
Maryville will return to action at 6 p.m. Monday when it travels to face Powell.
