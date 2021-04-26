The Maryville softball team only last three innings against Powell during a 16-1 run-rule loss Monday at Powell High School.
The Lady Panthers scored two runs in the first and then opened the flood gates with eight runs in the second and six in the third.
The Lady Rebels' lone run came on a RBI single by Kristy McCord in the third. Maryville (7-16) committed more errors (4) than it logged hits (2).
Maryville will attempt to get back on track when it hosts District 4-AAA foe West in a doubleheader starting at 5:45 p.m. today.
