Maryville softball coach Nick Payne told junior right fielder Emma Blankenship exactly who her first career home run would play out earlier in the season: her running hard around first base thinking a hard-hit ball had no chance of leaving the yard before seeing it sail over the fence.
Payne’s prophecy proved true as Blankenship ran across the bases with a stunned smile on her face before being greeted by her teammates at home plate.
“I definitely did not expect that,” Blankenship told The Daily Times. “There were two outs and they had just called a ball at my eyes, so I was thinking, ‘what the heck is going on,’ and then there it goes. It felt great.”
The Lady Rebels had plenty of reason to celebrate Tuesday, sweeping a doubleheader against Knoxville West with a pair of run-rule victories, the first coming in the form of a 16-0 win followed by an 18-0 drubbing at John Sevier Elementary School to snap a four-game losing streak.
“Two wins like this can be so big because we’ve been a little bit down,” Blankenship said. “I think knowing that we still have the talent and the potential really helps.”
Maryville wasted little time busting out of its lull, sending 16 batters to the plate in the first inning of the opener en route to a 12-run frame.
There would not be another inning quite like that over the next five innings between the two games, but the runs continued to come in bunches. The Lady Rebels added four in the second to trigger the mercy rule in the opener and then scored eight in the first, four in the second and six in the third of the nightcap with a lineup consisting mostly of junior varsity players.
Every player scored a run in the opener.
Blankenship went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four RBIs in the opener while senior center fielder Campbell White, senior first baseman Kendal Pitts and sophomore third baseman all went 3-for-3.
Freshman Emerson Darnell and sophomore Isabel Allen each had three RBIs in the finale while senior catcher Wheatley York and sophomore Carly Parton each logged three hits.
“In my six years being here with the program, that’s the best pitcher West has had,” Payne said. “I was happy to see our girls’ approach at the plate against, not an overbearing pitcher, but a decent pitcher. (West) did boot the ball around, but most of the runs we scored came on solid hit balls.
“I want to see us get back to playing a fun and loose style of softball.”
Freshmen Bekah Duck and sophomore Cassie Hembree were the beneficiaries of the offensive outbursts. Duck bounced back from tough outings and tossed two shutout innings in which she allowed one hit and struck out five in the opener. Hembree earned the win in the second game after allowing one hit and punching out four over three shutout innings.
“We’ve talked a lot to our pitchers about walking and hitting batters because we’ve done a lot of that this year,” Payne said. “It was good for Bekah to tune things up over those two innings and get her mind right. She’s good, and she’s going to be a great pitcher.
“She’s been in some tough games and some tough situations, and that’s only going to make her better, but I was happy for her to get the opportunity to throw against them today.”
Maryville does not want to put too much in stock in a pair of lopsided victories over an inferior opponent, but after the season it has had, it will take any form of confidence it can take.
And yet, the Lady Rebels understand that nothing that occurs in the regular season matters once the District 4-AAA tournament rolls around and that they have the opportunity to put their talent on full display and rectify what has been a lackluster campaign.
“Winning makes everything feel better,” Payne said. “We’re excited about the district tournament. We’re going in with no pressure. We feel like we can beat anybody in our district. We’re in a good spot, even as the No. 6 seed, because I wouldn’t want to play us.”
