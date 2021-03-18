Kendal Pitts stood on third base and looked up at the sky in disbelief that her fourth-inning triple did not carry over the fence.
The senior first baseman left no doubt in her next at-bat, clubbing a solo home run to leadoff the bottom of the sixth inning to cap the offensive outburst that carried Maryville to a 11-7 season-opening victory over Sequoyah on Thursday at John Sevier Elementary School.
“I just felt like I needed that,” Pitts told The Daily Times.
Every spring athlete still in school can relate. The East Tennessee State signee went almost a year between home runs after having her junior campaign cancelled after eight games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryville (1-0) returned to the diamond and flexed some muscle with six of its 10 hits going for extra bases.
Pitts, fellow seniors Campbell White and Hadley York, and junior pitcher Brooke Bentz — batting one through four in the Lady Rebel lineup — combined for eight of those hits and accounted for eight RBIs.
“I felt like our hitting was where it need to be,” Pitts said. “The four of us hitting like we did today is really important because it gets the momentum going.”
Maryville went down in order in the first before striking for five runs in the second. Bentz kicked off the frame with a double off the left-field wall and senior right fielder Alexis Spicer delivered a single up the middle that scored courtesy runner Kristy McCord. Sophomore third baseman Kennedy Oliver hit a two-run home run that bounced off the top of the right-field wall two batters later before Hadley York followed a Wheatley York single and Emma Blankenship walk with a line drive that skipped past Sequoyah left fielder Maddie Atkins for a triple.
Hadley York hit a two-out RBI double to kickstart four-run fourth that also included Pitts’ triple and a RBI single from Bentz.
“That’s the type of nights that I think we can have,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “We’ve really talk about attacking the zone, and that was the one thing I was really happy about. I’m proud of the effort because it feels good to come out and see all the things that we’ve been working on pay off.”
Bentz allowed one run on three hits in the circle through the first five innings before Sequoyah scored six runs over the final two innings, which were defined by shaky defense as much as they were fatigue.
Sequoyah freshman Alicia Kimble drilled a three-run home run to center after Olivia Underwood scored on a RBI groundout off the bat of Atkins in the sixth. Tristan Bradley plated a run with a single in the seventh and Brooke Freeman added a sacrifice fly that scored Kadence Brewer.
It was nowhere near enough to overcome a strong debut from a Lady Rebel offense led by White, York, Pitts and Bentz that looks capable of powering Maryville to the loftiest of its expectations.
“I think this team could be at state,” Pitts said.
“We have six seniors and two juniors in our lineup, so we have a lot of experience,” Payne added. “All we’ve seen before tonight was ourselves, so we leaned on them. There are some young kids that will play themselves into playing time, but those four are so important.”
