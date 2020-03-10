If Tuesday night’s softball game between Maryville and William Blount is any indication of what’s to come this season, it should be an exciting one in District 4-AAA.
The Lady Rebels rallied from three runs down for a 6-5 walk-off victory over William Blount at John Sevier Elementary School. Amid an off-and-on downpour, the cross-county rivals certainly set the stage for an exciting spring. The win marks the Lady Rebels’ first of the season. They capitalized on three William Blount errors in the bottom of the seventh to score the winning run.
“It’s competitive 1-6 — you can’t take a night off,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said of the district. “I was not happy with how we began the game against not only a district opponent, but also an in-county rival, but I was happy with the way we kept fighting back.”
Maryville (1-1, 1-1) trailed 4-1 after three innings before tying the game 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth. By that point, there was a steady downfall rain, and it seemed to throw the Lady Govs (0-2, 0-1) off their game.
“I think we let it, but it shouldn’t have,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said of the weather. “Both teams have to play in these conditions, so it is what it is. You’ve got to suck it up and handle it.”
The Lady Rebels took their first lead in the final inning after Brooke Bentz reached on a dropped fly ball — William Blount’s second error of the inning. They caught another break on their following at-bat when the Lady Govs mishandled a hard ground ball by Alexis Spicer.
Allie Hemphill, who stepped in as a courtesy runner for Bentz, made it home to end the game.
Maryville swept William Blount by scores of 7-5 and 7-6 last season. Despite the loss, Leatherwood said she’s optimistic about the team’s potential after graduating six seniors from last year’s squad.
“Obviously, our district is super competitive,” Leatherwood said. “I think what’s great about my team is we were in there, and I’m not sure we pictured ourselves in there at the beginning of the season. …
“I’ve had seasons where we come out really hot and then fizzle at the end, so I’m going to take the lessons from the game and move forward and hope it prepares us for May.”
William Blount got on the board early thanks to a pair of Maryville errors in the first inning. Olivia Kelly led off the game by reaching on an errant throw before Maddie Turner followed that up with a double, allowing Kelly to score.
Turner advanced to third on another Maryville error before scoring during Classon’s at-bat to put the Lady Govs ahead 2-0.
Brooklin Richardson got things going for Maryville in the bottom of that inning when she led off with a triple to left field. Richardson scored when Kendal Pitts grounded into a fielder’s choice, cutting the deficit to one for the Lady Rebels.
After a scoreless second inning, William Blount returned to its hard-hitting ways. Savannah Classon gave the Lady Govs their largest lead of the game, 4-1, with a solo homer to left field.
It was their first of two home runs. After Maryville cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Chloe Payne gave William Blount some cushion when she led off the sixth inning with another homer over the fence for a 5-3 lead.
“That second one was really a momentum crusher,” Payne said. “Credit to William Blount — they also faced adversity, and they kept fighting back.”
A freshman, Ryleigh Maples gave the Lady Rebels the spark they needed in the bottom of the sixth. With runners in scoring position, Maples sent a line drive to centerfield to score two and tie the score heading into the final inning.
Maples followed that up with another clutch play in the top of the seventh when, at first base, she stretched to make a tough catch for a double play that ended the inning.
“I’m just happy I could help my team win this game,” Maples said. “We just came back together as a team. It wasn’t just one person. That shows a lot about who we are and what we can do in the future.”
