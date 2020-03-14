Maryville's softball team split two games Saturday on the final day of the Commando Classic in Hendersonville.
The Lady Rebels opened with a 6-0 win over Springfield and lost to Beech 7-6 in the second game.
Maryville (5-3) turned a triple play in the top of the first inning against Springfield. Springfield got a double and a single in its first two at-bats to put runners on second and third.
The next batter hit a deep fly ball to centerfield that Brooklin Richardson tracked down and caught. Neither baserunner tagged up, and Richardson threw to second base. The next throw went to third base to end the inning.
Maryville took advantage of two Springfield errors and scored five runs in the third inning. Caroline Barham led the offense with two walks and two runs scored.
Brook Bentz pitched a two-hit shutout and added one RBI.
Maryville took a one-run lead into the bottom of the last inning against Beech, but the Lady Rebels never recorded an out.
Before that, Kendal Pitts hit a home run, and Barham and Hadley York each had one hit and one RBI.
