The plan was clear.
Maryville’s Allie Hemphill didn’t have to get a hit during her at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning against William Blount. In order to break the scoreless tie and advance the Lady Rebels in the District 4-4A Tournament, all she needed to do was make solid contact.
Hemphill’s contact was solid, as she smacked a grounder, and that combined with a Lady Governors fielding error on the play allowed Haiden Ogle to score from third base as No. 4-seed Maryville downed No. 5 William Blount, 1-0, in the tournament opener Wednesday at John Sevier Elementary School.
“Honestly, if (Hemphill) hits a good ball on the ground, we’re sending our girl, and there’s a good chance she’s scoring,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “We’ve talked about, in those situations, when you’re on third (base), it’s a contact play. If the batter makes contact, you’re off, and if you see down angle, you’re going. So I think we would have gotten a great jump.
“Who knows? If she fields the ball and makes a great throw to the plate, maybe it’s a bang-bang play. It is what it is. It’s a tough play to make, it’s a lot of pressure, obviously.”
The final play was preceded by inning after inning of dominating pitching by both the Lady Rebels (15-10) and the Lady Govs (13-14), keeping the scoreless streak going all the way into extra innings.
Maryville’s Bekah Duck and William Blount’s Rayane Hamilton stayed strong in the circle, staving off potential scoring scenarios all game.
Savannah Rea followed a leadoff double by Maddie Turner with a walk in the top of the second inning, and though Duck struck out Chloe Russell, a wild pitch allowed Rea and Turner to move to second and third base, respectively. Duck remained composed, though, and tallied two straight strikeouts to retire the side.
“I just think (Duck) has gotten tougher and tougher as the year goes on, competitiveness-wise,” Michalski said. “Passion and fire in the belly, all that stuff. When adversity hits, she’s not making excuses anymore. She’s just looking for the next best thing to do and she’s doing it. Eight scoreless innings against a great (William Blount) hitting team. They’re good.”
Hamilton had her own heroic moments, such as shutting the door on the Lady Rebels in the bottom of the fifth. Ali Richards got to third base for Maryville on a one-out error, but Hamilton ended the threat by forcing a fly out and a ground out.
“So proud of Ray,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “If there’s a perk of that game, it is Rayane was lights out. She did an excellent job. She gave us every chance to win that ballgame, and our hitters did not do their job.”
William Blount’s successes and failures in hitting have paced the team all season. While the Lady Govs vastly improved their hitting in recent weeks, another failure in that area meant another disappointing loss.
Though William Blount did outhit Maryville, 8-3, the Lady Govs simply weren’t able to take advantage and push runs across.
“I am proud of our defense,” Leatherwood said. “If Ray gave up ground balls and line drives, we made the plays for the most part behind her. We had two untimely errors in that last inning, but we played a pretty clean game on defense.
“We left bases-loaded twice and two runners on another time. I think it’s hard to be positive when you have every opportunity to win that game. Ray shut them down. They didn’t have a lot of runners, and we did. So that’s on us. I think we just took it out of our own hands today.”
Maryville advances to face No. 1 Farragut at 6 p.m. today. William Blount will face the loser of today’s winner’s bracket quarterfinal between Bearden and Heritage, which beat Hardin Valley, 16-11, in the first round, at 8 p.m. Friday.
“They needed to see themselves win that game,” Michalski said. “Because honestly, the way the bracket is set up, if you really look at the bracket, it doesn’t even actually get you anything to win this game unless you win the next one. Regardless, I think it’s about confidence and knowing that you can get it done because we may need that.
“We might be in a tie game in the eighth inning again in this tournament, right?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.