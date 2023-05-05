KNOXVILLE — As is the case seemingly all the time in baseball and softball, after a player makes a terrific defensive stop to end one half of an inning, they usually lead off the very next frame.
Such was the case for Maryville junior second baseman Kristy McCord, who ended the top of the seventh with a superb diving stop to her right, then led off the bottom of the seventh in a tie game.
McCord topped her own defensive wizardry with a triple to start things for the Lady Rebels, and she came in to score the winning run on freshman shortstop Isabella Saunders’ RBI single, giving No. 3 Maryville a 5-4 victory over No. 4 William Blount in the District 4-4A Tournament elimination bracket round Friday night at Hardin Valley Academy.
Maryville (10-18) moves a game closer to a regional bid with the win, and it will face No. 5 Bearden at 8 p.m. Monday at Hardin Valley, while the Lady Govs’ (10-15-1) late-season surge comes to an end.
“What an inning. She was unbelievable,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “She’s so locked in right now. She’s hungry, which is what I love about her. She’s so hungry to win it.”
In a 4-4 game in the top of the seventh, Maryville starter Bekah Duck (W) recorded two quick outs, until William Blount right fielder Chloe Merriman pushed one just past a diving McCord. McCord expected the next ball to find her again, with the Lady Govs’ Destiny Toomer, who had already hit several balls McCord’s way, up to bat.
McCord did not miss the second attempt, and stranded the go-ahead run with her diving stop.
Leading off the bottom of the seventh, the left-handed hitting McCord took the first offering from Rayane Hamilton (L), a pitch she noted was inside. She was ready the next time Hamilton came inside, and slashed a triple to right, setting up Saunders’ game-winning single.
“I knew I just needed a base hit,” McCord said. “The first pitch she came inside, I knew they were going to start pitching me in since the whole game they were pitching me away. I sat on the inside pitch and drove it.”
William Blount overcame a two-run deficit to tie matters at 4-all in the top of the sixth. With two one and two out, catcher Tate Romero skied a fly ball to left field, but it clanked off the heel of Ali Richard’s glove. The tying runs in Abby Barron and Hamilton scored on a play that should have ended the inning.
That moment encapsulated the Lady Govs’ season as a whole; they continued to fight despite a rocky start and won six of nine down the stretch of the regular season.
“Just great, great energy and focus,” Lady Govs coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “Everything you would want when you say leave it all out there — that’s exactly what you want a team to do. You don’t ever want to think about your last game, but as long as you go down with a fight, that’s something I can sleep with.”
Maryville prepares for a rematch with Bearden, after the Lady Bulldogs edged out the Lady Rebels, 3-2, the last time the two sides met on April 11. Bearden beat the Lady Govs in the first round of the district tournament, but responded to a loss against top-seeded Farragut by eliminating Hardin Valley earlier Friday.
“It’s a great team in Bearden,” Michalski said. “We talked about staying humble in the huddle. Bearden beat us the last time we played them. We expect a game pretty similar to this, one that will come down to the very end.”
