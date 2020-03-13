Maryville's softball team on Friday swept two games at the Commando Classic in Hendersonville.
The Lady Rebels beat White House Heritage 6-1 in the first game before scoring in their last at-bat to beat Rockvale 4-3 in the nightcap. Both games lasted five innings due to tournament time limit rules.
Against Rockvale, Maryville (4-2) scored three runs on two errors in the third inning. The winning run scored in the home half of the fifth inning when Hadley York drew a bases loaded walk.
Maryville scored four runs in the top of the first inning against Heritage. The big hit was a two-run triple by Caroline Barham.
Kennedy Oliver had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Ryleigh Maples had an RBI double.
Brooke Bentz pitched a complete game and struck out eight to earn the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.