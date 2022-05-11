The Maryville softball team knew it could not stray from the formula of timely hitting and perfect defense that allowed it to upset defending state champion Farragut on April 5.
The Lady Rebels stuck to the plan for three innings but faltered after that en route to an 11-4 season-ending loss in the District 4-4A loser’s bracket semifinal Wednesday at John Sevier Elementary School.
“When we first met, we set the goal of winning the district championship, and we’re going to stand by that,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “We were out to win it today, and I think we have a disappointed locker room that wants to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to get it next time around.”
Farragut (34-3-1) struck first on a two-run double by District 4-4A Player of the Year Lauren Brakovec, who did not play in the Lady Rebels’ first postseason meeting with the Lady Admirals, in the bottom of the first, but Maryville (16-12) responded with four runs in the top of the second.
Sophomore first baseman Emerson Darnell tied it up with a two-run double down the left-field line with the bases loaded. Junior shortstop Ali Richards and junior third baseman Ryleigh Maples followed with back-to-back singles to center that gave Maryville a 4-2 advantage.
It was the last offensive threat the Lady Rebels mustered against Farragut starter Emma MacTavish.
Maryville only got three baserunners over the final five innings — one on an error in the third, another on a walk in the sixth and then a two-out single from Maples in the seventh.
“I think (MacTavish) stayed committed to the outer half,” Michalski said. “I think we had some swings that weren’t aggressive through the zone. I feel like we stopped attacking and hit a few lazy fly balls and pop-ups, but you have to give credit to the winning team in this case and you have to give credit to the pitcher, I would say more so than what we did at the plate.”
Four runs was not going to cut it against an explosive offense like Farragut, which has scored less than four runs seven times this season.
The Lady Admirals took a 5-4 lead after a three-run third and then added three more in the fourth. An error by Maryville second baseman Haiden Ogle in the fifth, one of four the Lady Rebels committed, allowed Farragut to stretch its lead to 9-4.
The Lady Admirals hit double digits for the 20th time this season with two runs in the sixth.
“We knew we were going to have to mix a bunch of pitches, and (Bekah Duck) did that,” Michalski said. “She had to throw some off-count pitches — some changeups in hitter’s counts and things like that. We knew we were going to be in situations where we might get behind in the count, but it’s hard when you’re facing that lineup. You have to keep trying to invent ways to get those hitters out.
“Bekah fought as hard as she could have fought. There were a few plays we could have made for her. We threw the ball around, and that’s uncharacteristic of us, but when you know it could be the last game of the season, maybe sometimes you pick up the ball and just throw it somewhere not really thinking about where the play is.”
Maryville may have had vision of winning a district championship and experiencing a long postseason run in Michalski’s first season at the helm, but being a victory away from a region tournament berth a season after compiling a 13-21 record is something to celebrate.
The Lady Rebels expect to do a lot more of that in the years to come.
“I hope what we have done here this year has given them a belief that we’re creating something that could be really special,” Michalski said. “I think that’s important for them to know. I would be super disappointed if they didn’t feel that way.
“I’m certainly heartbroken to lose this game, but I’m already excited about next year. I think there is a great foundation to be built upon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.