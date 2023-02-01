Tezz Dozier walked into James C. Campbell Gymnasium on his first day at Maryville High School and took a long look at the track and field record board hanging on the back wall.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to break four of those records by the end of this ride,’” Dozier told The Daily Times.
Dozier has crossed three off the list with records in the 200-meter dash, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay, a decorated career that earned him a full ride from both Belmont and Middle Tennessee State.
The senior sprinter ultimately chose Belmont, signing with the Bruins Wednesday inside the same gym his name now graces the wall of as part of National Signing Day.
“They’re both really good schools and both have really good track programs as well, but Belmont, the athletes, coaches and facilities played a big role,” Dozier said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I could compete at a high level and also see myself living for the next four years of my life.”
Dozier endured some hurdles en route to becoming a standout Division-I prospect but never let off-the-track issues prevent him from improving.
He contributed to the Rebels as a freshman and proceeded to have a successful sophomore campaign before breaking out last spring, finishing sixth in the 100 (11.20 seconds) and fifth at the 200 (21.86) during the Class AAA state track and field championships in Murfreesboro.
“When Tezz was in eighth grade he was having to get his brother and sisters up and ready for school,” Maryville coach Nick White said. “For him to come from being an above average athlete to a superior athlete his junior year meant the world to us just because of how hard he was working. He could have very easily mailed it in a long time ago and said, ‘I’m just not going to do that,’ but it’s been amazing to watch what he’s come from.
“With a lack of opportunity, a lot of other kids would have let that get in their way, but he didn’t. He just kept doing what he was supposed to do and showing up. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
“A lot of it was my family,” Dozier added. “I have a lot of people depending on me, a lot of people who helped me get to where I am today, and I just didn’t want to let them down and let their efforts go to waste.”
That meant stepping away from football this past fall afterr playing for the Rebels each of the past three seasons to avoid any potential of a serious injury that could jeopardize his collegiate future.
“It wasn’t an easy decision because I was primarily a football athlete,” Dozier said. “I had been playing football for five years and had only run track for four, but it was really just a business decision. The risk of injury was big, and I didn’t want to let that affect track.
“My junior year played a big role in that because I was like if I do really good my junior year, I’ll continue to do track and not focus as much on football.”
Dozier’s focus is now squarely on breaking the final record on his checklist — 10.65 in the 100 — after missing out on it by just a few hundredths of a second last season.
After that, he has even bigger dreams.
“I want to be the best,” Dozier said. “I want to go really far in this, not just stop at college — Team USA, the Olympics, gold medalist. All of that.”
“When he gets into a college program where it’s weightlifting and nutrition and coaching every day, there is no telling what he could do,” White added. “I think the sky is the limit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.