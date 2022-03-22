Patience paid off for the Maryville boys soccer team on Tuesday.
The Rebels entered the second half at William Blount in a scoreless tie, as Govs goalkeeper Eli Custer kept making spectacular saves to stunt Maryville possessions.
So when Seth Meade broke away just over 15 minutes into the half and beat Custer on a one-on-one for the match’s only goal, it marked the pivotal moment for a Maryville squad that stayed patient until the right opportunity appeared, allowing the Rebels to down the WB, 1-0, in the District 4-AAA match.
“We made a couple of adjustments to make sure we were filling behind Seth when he checks to the ball,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times, “and making sure our midfield is a bit more bold in getting into the final third, and I think we saw that. So Seth had a bit more company on the actual goal.
“I think we had a clearance on a pass from the centerbacks because they got a high line, and we were able to get behind with Seth. And Seth’s a fantastic reader of the game. He kind of fills it out really well. He’s got great body control.”
Meade’s goal was one of the few moments Custer didn’t shut down the offense of Maryville (3-0). The junior had 12 saves in a match he originally wasn’t going to play in due to a “nasty” bruise, according to coach Bill Baker, but once the injury became a game-time decision and the trainer said Custer could play, he was all in for William Blount (2-1).
“So proud of (Custer) for coming out here and doing what he did today,” Baker said. “We have a slogan, ‘Count on me,’ and him stepping up, playing injured, shows a lot, shows this team that we can count on him.”
Despite the loss, Baker was also pleased that William Blount played Maryville close and showed the program’s early progress to compete in one of the state’s toughest districts.
“Hey, we fought hard today,” Baker said. “There are no moral victories. We’re not out here for moral victories, but (for) these kids to buy in to what we’ve done here, and I think today, showing them how we played will send us forward the rest of the year. I really think they see what we’re doing here is working.”
Maryville kept the ball near William Blount’s goal for the majority of the match, using continuous pressure up front to maintain control. It helped the Rebels when neither team was finding a way into the net.
Bradford gave credit to the fight William Blount displayed in what may be an indication of how future matchups between the two county teams will go.
“I take away (from the match) that William Blount played a really competitive game on their home field,” Bradford said. “Despite conditions of wind or field size; who cares about all that stuff? The two teams competed hard. I feel like we were justified in the win. I do feel like we had the run of play, of course, throughout the entire night.”
“I think we’re disappointed for sure to also not finish the ball,” he added. “When you have the ball in their third so much and you put the ball in the keeper’s hands, which (Custer) did a great job of holding shots and also being in the right spot at the right time.
“Part of this is managing high school boys’ composure and having poise to play a full 80 minutes and not get onto themselves too hard. I think before half, we were beginning to realize that (a goal) is going to be tough to come by. In the second half, we tried to make sure we stayed focused, and it’s going to come.”
