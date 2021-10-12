Losing just wasn’t in the equation for Maryville.
Time and time again during the Region 2-AAA championship match on Tuesday at Knoxville West High School, the Lady Rebels seemed doomed against Hardin Valley. Time and time again, they came through when needed, never even losing a set.
Maryville downed Hardin Valley in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24, to win the region title and be able to host their upcoming sectional appearance.
That win came after the Lady Rebels (31-8) bested Oak Ridge, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17, earlier in the evening to advance to the championship match.
“I’m proud of them,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “We’ve done it all season, being way down and then being able to win.”
Hardin Valley took a 16-11 lead in the first set, but Maryville stormed back, forcing an 18-18 tie on a kill by senior outside hitter Kylie Hopkins. Though the Lady Hawks later tied the score at 21 the Lady Rebels regained control and won the set courtesy of kills from Amanda Mack and Maggie Sanderson.
The Lady Rebels led the entirety of the second set, temporarily staving off the drama. In the third, though, the Lady Hawks again found the advantage early, taking a 20-12 lead and seeming poised to win the set.
Staying true to its resilient nature, Maryville gained momentum by winning the next point and the five after that, cutting the deficit to just two points. After a failed Hardin Valley serve tied the set at 23, then the Lady Hawks scored to take a one-point lead, the Lady Rebels won the final three points, with Hopkins smashing a kill where no defenders were to win the match for Maryville.
“It’s really exciting just to get the last point of course, game point,” Hopkins said. “I think overall, the third set was really close. There was a lot of tight points, so to win it all was really special and felt good.”
When the two teams last played, a Maryville win in the District 4-AAA championship match, Hardin Valley had just played less than an hour prior. It was Maryville’s turn to skip the rest Tuesday, as the Lady Rebels had just finished their win over Oak Ridge when they faced the Lady Hawks.
“We played three sets before that, so we played six sets in a row,” Hames said. “They got to rest. I knew we would come out flat in the beginning, so the first set, we were kind of behind and finished strong. Kind of handled the second set and we did again (in the third). They’re a good team. We got stuck in that rotation and we were able to get out of it.
“I was pleased. (Hopkins) has played great all season, so I’m proud of her that she was able to finish for us.”
Maryville also defeated Oak Ridge in straight sets, almost allowing a comeback in both the second and third before finding that same resiliency and capping off the win.
“That’s just us,” Hopkins said. “I think that’s probably one of the reasons why we do win a lot of those games. A lot of times we don’t think we’re going to win, and we probably shouldn’t (have) in that set, but we somehow pull it out. So it’s really special.
“I thought we did really well tonight to get a good win, especially because, playing a team like (Hardin Valley) over and over again, it gets hard to keep winning.”
The Lady Rebels are now in prime position for their next postseason challenge: sectionals, which they will host after winning out Tuesday. Maryville will face West Ridge at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m so excited,” Hopkins said. “I think that was really important for us tonight, too, because now we get to host sub-state at home. We really wanted to do that and just keep moving forward. So I’m honored and it was a good night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.