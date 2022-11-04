Morristown-Hamblen East had a two-headed monster at running back that Maryville knew would be a challenge to stop.
Senior tailbacks Ethan Ledford and Ryan Adams, behind a strong offensive line, had run the football with ease against opponents during the regular season. Ledford was East’s all-time leading rusher, and Adams was not far behind him.
Maryville neutralized Morristown East on the ground in its 49-0 win Friday night at Shields Stadium in the opening round of the Division 1 Class 6A playoffs. The Rebels (8-3) held the Hurricanes (4-7) under 60 total yards, dismantling an attack that averaged over 230 rushing yards per game.
Stopping the run was an area that head coach Derek Hunt stressed all week. He knew it would take all 11 defenders on the field to do so, given the Hurricanes’ running backs’ proficiency for breaking the initial tackle.
“Eleven hats to the football, that was the key,” Hunt said. “They do have some good backs. They can break one tackle, but we felt like if we had two or three guys around the pile, we had a chance to bring them down. That was the key all week. We practice it a lot. I felt like we executed it well on defense.”
East fumbled the football on its first play from scrimmage, when quarterback Eli Seals muffed the handoff to Ledford. Maryville recovered and scored three plays later, setting the tone for the kind of night it would have defensively.
On the Hurricanes’ second drive, they tried twice to run the football on first and second downs, netting just two yards total. Facing third and long, East was forced to throw the football, but Maryville defensive back Drew Wallace jumped in front of Seals’ intended receiver and picked him off.
“That first one, I saw the quarterback throw it up and I went to go help out Hutton (Jones) on the edge,” Wallace said. “The defense all worked together. If it wasn’t for all 11 guys on the defense, it wouldn’t have been able to happen.”
All 11 defenders working together was the theme of the night for Maryville. The Rebels’ experienced defensive front – led by four seniors on the line of scrimmage – did not allow any room for the Hurricanes to run the football, surrendering a minuscule 16 yards on the ground. Often facing third and long, East had to drop back and pass, but with little success.
Wallace hauled in another interception in the second quarter to set up the fifth of Maryville’s six offensive touchdowns in the first half. As a unit, they held East to a 50% completion rate for 41 passing yards along with the pair of Wallace interceptions.
“Drew made some great plays,” Hunt said. “He’s a big, strong kid. He’s one that’s had the capabilities to do that all year long. He’s just gotten a little bit better and a little bit better, and you knew that breakout game was coming. Tonight I hope spurs him forward.”
A defensive performance like Wallace and the Rebels gave Friday night will carry them far as the playoffs roll forward. Next week, Maryville will host three-seed Bearden (7-4), hot off an upset victory over Dobyns-Bennett.
“Looked like they were playing with confidence tonight,” Hunt said. “Not having to think much. Being able to line up, react and just go play ball. That’s what we want on defense, especially on the back end. You want to be confident, you want to just go play.”
