Fresh off a 28-7 win against regional opponent Bearden, Maryville travels to Johnson City on Friday for a big midseason test against Science Hill at 7 p.m. Friday inside Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Maryville (4-1) struggled in the first half against the Bulldogs, but managed to piece things together in the second half to come away with another win in a matchup that Maryville has dominated for the last decade.
“We were not clean at all in the first half,” Maryville head coach Derek Hunt said. “I thought we played well in spots, but just kind of shot ourselves in the foot sometimes. Second half, I thought our energy and urgency were much better and our defense continued to play really well.”
The Hilltoppers have been shaky early on this season, dropping games to Anderson County and Powell but have managed to pick up some big wins as well. Science Hill is coming off a blowout win over William Blount last week.
“They’re always battle tested, they are not afraid to play Maryville,” Hunt said. “When we step out on the field, they’re not scared of what Maryville has done in the past.”
Heading into the game, Maryville is still figuring out what it is.
The results have not been much different than years past — its lone loss coming to rival Alcoa — but the Rebels are less cemented.
“We’re still figuring out who we are identity wise in some areas of the game,” Hunt said. “We’re still trying to find some playmakers and move guys around, which we’ve done literally every week so far this year.”
For Hunt, not knowing who his team is five games into the season is rare, but nothing he hasn’t dealt with before.
“Sometimes it takes a while,” Hunt said. “I look back at past seasons and how our offense changes, not just from schematic standpoint, but personnel from Game 1 to Game 10 at the end of the year. That’s something that we’re still trying to figure out, something we’re improving upon and we’re trying to get better at coaching them and getting better in that aspect as well.”
The test against a talented Science Hill team is the perfect opportunity to find some sense of identity and figure out what works best for the team. The Rebels are facing a big, fast team in an exciting road environment.
On defense, it starts with slowing down Science Hill’s high-powered offense.
“We’re going to have to contain the run,” Hunt said. “The quarterback is super athletic, loves to run the ball. They like to run it with that big offensive line. It’s going to start with containing the run and force them to do things in the air to get first downs.”
On offense, it’s all about executing for the Rebels. They didn’t do it well against Bearden, but they’re looking to turn things around this week.
“Right now, we’ll have two or three good plays in a row, or even a drive or two in a row, and then we get in our way,” Hunt said. “It prevents us from executing and being clean. I think just the consistency is what we’re looking for, putting multiple drives together, multiple plays together of good execution, and having guys go make plays.”
