MURFREESBORO — Maryville preached physicality throughout its week of preparation, believing it could better its chances against Oakland by playing hard-nosed football.
The Rebels brought the fight but lost the foot races time and time again as the disparity in athleticism proved too much to overcome in a 38-15 loss Friday in the Class 6A semifinals inside Ray Hughes Stadium.
“They had a good plan offensively,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “We were a little bit limited, and they found those spots. There was not a whole lot we could do, but our guys battled. They fought, but we just struggled to tackle them.”
Oakland (13-1) went untouched on each of its four first-half touchdowns, the first of which came before its offense ever took the field when Jeremiah Collins returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
Maryville (10-4) issued a quick response, orchestrating a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped with a 34-yard scamper by junior running back Gage LaDue.
The Rebels had opportunities to remain competitive over the next few series but failed to execute.
Maryville held Oakland to a field goal on its first offensive possession and then drove into Oakland territory on its ensuing possession. Senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer sailed a pass over the head of sophomore running back Price Davis on third-and-5, forcing the Rebels to punt.
Oakland running back Eric Taylor scooted past the Maryville defense for an 83-yard touchdown on the next play.
The Rebels attempted to answer again, driving down to the red zone before settling for a field-goal attempt that was blocked. Four plays later, Taylor found another seam and rumbled 68 yards for another score.
“If we make that field goal and cut it to seven, I would have felt really good about that because at the time, we were still in it,” Hunt said. “You can’t predict they’re going to go 70 yards to the house right after that.
“In hindsight, maybe we should have been more aggressive, but shoot, we were aggressive from the get-go going for it on fourth-and-1 from our own 29 on our opening drive. You have to pick and choose, and we we’re going to win this football game, we were going to have to win it 17-14 or 24-21.
“I thought trying to get points right there might be the difference in the game, but you just don’t know that early.”
Needing a score before halftime, Maryville took a shot down field, but Clemmer’s pass was intercepted. Oakland running back Tamari Hill took an end around and raced for a 79-yard touchdown on the next play to give the Patriots a 31-7 lead that all but put an end to the Rebels’ season before halftime.
“I hate it for these kids who have done everything right,” Hunt said. “They’ve done everything they’ve been asked to do, but we just faced a really good football team that found our weaknesses and took advantage of them.”
Maryville showed the resiliency it has displayed throughout a season that featured the most losses since 2000, blocking a punt for a safety and then driving down the field for a touchdown.
However, it was far too little, too late.
Maryville will go a third consecutive season without playing in the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl, but as a somber group of players huddled together one last time, Hunt was steadfast in stating Maryville is still the standard for how a program should operate — another consistent theme throughout the week.
The hope is that formula can get the Rebels to Chattanooga next season.
“We don’t run our program from a win-at-all-costs mentality,” Hunt said. “We put a lot into our boys on teaching them how to become young men and hold them accountable for the stuff that happens and the stuff they do in the classroom.
“I would not trade this program, this coaching staff and these kids for anything because I really think the way that we do things at Maryville High School is the standard. That doesn’t mean you’re going to win every football game, and obviously Oakland has found something special here.
“But here’s the deal, we’ve beat them before. We know we can do it, we just haven’t been able to lately.”
