It had been a frustrating night for Aaliyah Vananda.
The Maryville junior couldn’t sink a shot in Tuesday’s District 4-AAA matchup against Bearden, with many of hers bouncing in and out.
“She didn’t have her best game,” Maryville’s Denae Fritz said. “But when it mattered, she came through.”
With the game tied in the final seconds, Fritz drove with the ball towards the basket. She drew two defenders out towards her, creating an open lane for Vananda.
“I saw that they were both coming at me,” Fritz said. “We made that eye contact — go back door — and I just made the pass.”
Vananda took it in for a layup and — this time — she didn’t miss, banking in a shot to give Maryville a 48-46 victory over the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs.
The win evens the score with Bearden, which downed the Lady Rebels 64-45 on Dec. 10, and it puts Maryville (17-3, 6-2) in second place in the district. The Lady Bulldogs (19-2, 7-1) are still in first place.
“The whole game was not my best offensive game,” Vananda said. “I’ve just got to give it to my teammates. I didn’t pass me the ball. I just knew I had to finish.”
Fritz led the Lady Rebels with 21 points. Gracie Midkiff joined her in double figures with 12 — all of which she scored from behind the arc.
Vananda’s only two points were the winnings ones.
On the Lady Rebels’ final possession, Maryville coach Scott West said the plan was to spread the floor and go to Fritz.
“The double team came, and Denae recognized it,” West said. “When Denae delivered the pass and I saw the lane, I thought, ‘(Vananda) is either going to get fouled or she’s going to score. …
“Aaliyah struggled a little bit at times, but then she made a huge play there at the end. That’s what it’s all about.”
Maryville came out the gate hot. The Lady Rebels hit four first-quarter 3’s for a 22-12 lead entering the second.
They stayed in control until halftime, which they entered ahead 28-20.
It was at that point West said his team got a little too generous with the ball.
“Third quarter, we turned it over a bunch,” West said. “They weren’t really turnovers that Bearden forced. They were turnovers where we were back in the Christmas spirit of giving.”
Those miscues resulted in Bearden closing the gap, making for a back-and-forth second half that came down to the final play.
“Good teams are going to make runs,” West said. That’s just part of the game, but I like the grit of this team and the fight in them.”
The No. 9-ranked Rebels entered their matchup against Bearden on a 13-game winning streak.
Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said his team seemed to forget what got it there in the first half.
“Winning streaks — as much as we love them, coaches don’t necessarily like them,” Eldridge said. “As coachable as my kids are, everybody thinks they’re a little bit better than what they are.”
The Rebels (17-3, 8-0) came out flat, and Bearden (15-7, 6-2) capitalized by notching a seven-point halftime lead. However, Maryville woke up in time the second half to extend its winning streak.
Trailing 54-53 with two minutes remaining, A.J. Davis hit a 3-pointer that put Maryville ahead for good.
The Rebels weren’t quite so sharp in the first half, during which Eldridge said they rushed shots and lacked flow as well as effort. Maryville, which edged Bearden 64-62 in their first matchup, trailed 30-23 at halftime on Tuesday.
“At halftime, I said, ‘This is all about you guys playing together,’” Eldridge said. “’This is all about you guys playing with effort, and if you do we’ll come back and find a way to win.’
“It was a completely different team in the second half. We shared the basketball and we played hard.”
Maryville outscored Bearden by 13 points in the third quarter for a 48-42 lead entering the fourth.
Josh Seiler (19 points), Joe Anderson (18 points), Davis (12 points) and Jack Brown (11 points) all scored in double figures for Maryville.
