FARRAGUT — The Maryville boys basketball team was in a little bit of unfamiliar territory Tuesday night at Farragut.
For the better part of the first half of the District 4-AAA matchup, Maryville trailed the Admirals — a team the Rebels downed by 17 points in their first matchup last month.
The Rebels got it together en route to an 80-64 victory — their 19th in a row.
“You can’t beat everybody by 25 the first half every game,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “Sometimes, it takes longer than a half to get a 10-15 point lead, and that was the case tonight.”
Josh Seiler helped Maryville (23-3, 14-0) pull away from Farragut (13-14, 6-7) by scoring eight of his 18 points in the third quarter.
Maryville had nothing to lose in its final district game of the regular season, having already locked down the No. 1 seed. Farragut, on the other hand, was playing for third place.
“I don’t think it was a matter of us being bad,” Eldridge said. “I just thought that Farragut played well, and they were playing for a lot. Going into the tournament, we need some more of that.”
The first-half challenge was welcomed given Maryville hasn’t played in many close games. The Rebels entered Tuesday night’s matchup averaging wins by almost 27 points against their last 18 opponents.
Maryville downed Farragut 79-62 on Jan. 14.
This time, Farragut got off to a strong start for a 19-17 lead after the first quarter.
Ashton Maples helped the Rebels pull ahead late in the half with 10 points, including a pair of 3’s. With a minute and a half left in the second quarter, Maples dunked the ball to put Maryville ahead by seven — its largest lead yet.
The Admirals cut the deficit to 39-32 entering halftime, and they tied the score 43-43 before Maryville went on an 8-0 run to stay on top for good.
Seiler capped the third-quarter scoring for the Rebels when Joe Anderson fed him behind the arc, and Seiler hit a 3-pointer to put Maryville ahead 59-50.
“It shifted the momentum, and we just kind of knew we had it at that point,” Seiler said of that 3. “The biggest thing for us is keeping our cool and not letting our emotions get the best of us. I think we did that really well tonight.”
The Rebels pulled the game out of reach from there, outscoring Farragut 21-14 in the final quarter. Anderson led them with a game-high 25 points.
Maryville will get another challenge Wednesday night when it returns to action against Cleveland (26-0).
“We look forward to hosting the No. 1 team in the state,” Eldridge said. “Our guys kind of stay in the middle — they don’t get too high, they don’t get too low. At some point, we’re going to make a run.”
They learned that, in their district, even a 22-point lead isn’t enough.
“No lead is safe with any team, especially Farragut,” Maryville’s Denae Fritz said. “We don’t need to take quarters off. Every possession matters. Especially going into the tournament, it’s anyone’s game.”
Trailing 27-5 after the first quarter, Farragut (19-7, 10-3) came back to make it a six-point game before Maryville (24-3, 12-2) pulled away for good. The Lady Rebels hit 12 3-pointers, with Gracie Midkiff accounting for a season-high seven.
Fritz led Maryville with 27 points while Midkiff contributed 21.
Maryville coach Scott West said Midkiff is shooting 50% from behind the arc.
“All my coaches keep telling me, ‘Keep shooting, keep shooting,’” Midkiff said. “It helps when you have that much confidence coming towards you.”
Maryville dominated the first quarter, but it was only a matter of time before Farragut — a team the Lady Rebels edged 42-39 last month — went on a run.
Farragut scored 27 points in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 43-32 entering halftime.
“Farragut is a really good basketball team,” West said. “We didn’t expect to hold that lead that long. I just didn’t want them to get it all back so fast like they did. … I don’t think the first quarter was indicative of who they are.”
The Admirals made it 54-48 late in the third quarter before Midkiff answered with a 3-pointer that gave the Lady Rebels momentum for good.
Fritz followed that up with a block and a steal before launching the ball down the court to Aaliyah Vananda. Vananda scored a layup to put the Lady Rebels ahead 59-48 heading into the fourth quarter. They outscored Farragut 30-23 in the final frame for their 17th straight win.
“The second half was more of the two teams,” West said. “I fully expect to see them again in a couple weeks, and they’ll be ready.”
