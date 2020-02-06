The Maryville swim team is an underdog heading into this weekend’s state championship meet.
Senior captain Gracie Bellah is just fine with that.
The Rebels placed second in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meet last season, and they are once again among the top contenders to win the combined state title.
But — as a public school — it’s not easy to compete against the private schools that recruit some of the best swimmers across the country.
“We kind of have to defy that boundary between the public school and the private school,” Bellah said. “It’s more motivation to get up and swim as fast as you can because you want to be like, ‘Hey, I know you’re a private school, but we’re Maryville.'”
The state meet will span Friday and Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center, with the finals taking place Saturday night.
Maryville’s toughest opponents will likely be Baylor and McCallie — both private schools.
Last season, the Maryville boys placed second behind McCallie while the girls took fourth after not placing at all the year before. As has become the norm, Baylor won the whole thing.
Maryville coach Jenna Johnson said the girls team would have likely taken third had flu season not taken its toll on some of its top swimmers.
Maryville graduated a handful of its top swimmers from the boys squad, but it retained plenty of young talent that bodes well for the program’s future.
“We have a very, very strong group of underclassmen,” Bellah said. “They’re all definitely going to get so much better over the next few years. Ever since I was a freshman, our team just got stronger and stronger, which got more people to join it.”
Bellah is among 25 state qualifiers for Maryville — three more than last season. She is also one of four seniors.
Bellah said much of the team has been fortunate to have timed getting sick before the meet.
Along with staying healthy, the Rebels are aiming to stay positive.
Sam Tate — a junior captain — said the squad placed a lot of pressure on itself last season. The Rebels entered state with their eye on taking first for the first time in program history. It was lofty goal — one that didn’t end up panning out.
Baylor defeated Maryville in the combined standings by 179.5 points.
“We’re trying not to be as stressed as last year,” Tate said. “When we weren’t able to (win), it was really frustrating, so I think we need to be able to have a little bit lighter expectations this year — just try to swim our best and, if it happens, it happens.”
The underdog role is a comfortable one for Maryville, but it’s not one it has assumed often in recent years. The Rebels dominated in last week’s KISL City Championships for its third straight title. They finished first with a combined score of 773 — 222 points ahead of the runner-up, Farragut.
In the state meet, Maryville is seeded first in two events — the boys 200-yard freestyle relay (1:27.34) and the girls 400 freestyle relay (3:32.89).
Individually, Bellah is slated to compete in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Sam Tate’s goal is to place among the top eight in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
While repeating as runner-up is most certainly in the cards for Maryville, Bellah said it’s not the most important thing she hopes to get out of the meet as a senior.
“Just as long as everybody is enjoying it, that gives me the most satisfaction,” Bellah said. “Seeing that this spirit is going to continue even when I’m gone, that’s the biggest reward.”
