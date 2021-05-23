Maryville swim coach Jenna Johnson has been through a lot throughout her own athletic career.
But even the former competitive swimmer and Olympic gold medalist didn’t know how to prepare her squad for last month’s TISCA state swim meet, which looked a lot different from past seasons with its COVID-19 protocols.
“I used to be able to tell the kids that I’ve been through everything that you’re going through,” Johnson said. “But I can no longer say that because of what happened this year.”
The state meet was held at four different locations across Tennessee because of the pandemic, which produced a much tamer atmosphere than is typical for that stage of competition. Maryville — which competed in Kingston the weekend of April 24-25 — thrived despite the circumstances, placing second behind Baylor for the third straight season.
Baylor — the longtime powerhouse from Chattanooga — won its 16th straight title with 662 combined points while Maryville finished with 403 points as the top public school in the state.
Both the Maryville girls and boys improved in their placement from last season. The girls took second with 255 points after placing third in 2020, and the boys finished fourth with 148 points — up from 10th place a year ago.
A team captain, senior Amy Van Son said the program has come a long way from her freshman year, when the Rebels were fortunate to have a relay team place among the top eight. This year, all three of the girls relays finished among the top three.
“It’s just really amazing to see and to be a part of this team,” Van Son said. “The environment (at the state meet) was totally different, and we were all able to get up and cheer for each other and try to make the best out of the situation. …
“To be able to accomplish this, it really proves that everyone’s hard work has paid off.”
Van Son said the Rebels didn’t know what the season would look like with COVID-19. They didn’t have access to the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center like usual, so many of their meets were held in Alcoa or Kingston instead.
They didn’t know where they would be competing at state until several weeks prior, when they learned they would be returning to the Kingsport Aquatics Center. Baylor competed in Chattanooga, and that physical distance between the frontrunners cast a strange vibe over the meet. Far fewer fans were in attendance, and the girls and boys competed at separate times of day. There were no finals, which also stripped the occasion of some drama.
Maryville senior Ryan McCrory said it felt like the Rebels were essentially competing over Zoom.
“Of course COVID made things different — we were split up,” McCrory said. “We just did what we always do — cheer for each other and try to support each other to the best of our ability.”
“Not having the hype and not having your biggest competition right beside you — that was difficult,” Maryville junior Julia Burroughs added. “It says so much about our team that we could come in and everybody could have such a positive mindset.”
Van Son, Kelly Wetteland, Anna Wetteland and Burroughs were on the 200-yard medley relay that placed second (1:44:41); Anna Wetteland, Kelly Wetteland, Anne Lauren Bellah and Burroughs placed second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.59); and Van Son, Emerson Kidd-Benthall, Olivia Leonard and Bellah placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.26).
For the boys, Caden Fritz, McCrory, Wes Tate and Sam Tate placed fourth in both the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.68) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:08.06).
Maryville’s Logan Hall, Kerry Willard, Ronald Whitehouse and McCrory also took 16th in the 200 medley relay (1:43.18) thanks in large part to a selfless decision made by McCrory. Swimmers at state are allowed to compete in a maximum of four events, so McCrory dropped his 100 freestyle to compete in another relay instead.
“He said, ‘Jenna, I feel like I could help the team score on the relay better,’” Johnson said. “This is his last year. For me, it was humbling as a coach to have an athlete step up and do that.”
McCrory was right. The boys team wound up earning two points in the medley relay, which is all McCrory said he cared about.
“The reason why I made that decision was because I knew that was best for the team,” McCrory said. “Honestly, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal personally but, to (Johnson), she really thought it was.”
As for individual accomplishments, Burroughs, Kelly Wettleland and Wes Tate all notched second-place finishes. Burroughs was a runner-up in both the girls 200 freestyle (1:49.62) and 500 freestyle (4:57.22). Kelly Wettleland was one in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.14) while Wes Tate took second in the boys 200 freestyle (1:40.54) in front of Fritz, who placed third (1:40.59).
Wes Tate also took third in the boys 500 freestyle (4:30.99 — a personal best); Kelly Wetteland placed fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:03.67); and Fritz took fifth in the 100 backstroke (50.10).
Other top individual finishers included Van Son (fifth in the girls 200 freestyle in 1:54.09 and seventh in the 100 backstroke in 57.84); Bellah (sixth in the girls 200 individual medley in 2:06.49 and seventh in the 100 freestyle in 52.88); Sam Tate (seventh in the boys 200 individual medley in 1:55.26 and eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 58.38); Anna Wetteland (eighth in the girls 50 freestyle in 24.07 and ninth in the 100 freestyle in 53.19); and Leonard (ninth in both the girls 200 freestyle in 1:57.53 and the 500 freestyle in 5:14.21).
“I’m honored to be a part of (this team) and swim with such good swimmers — such good people,” McCrory said. “It has been such a memorable experience for all of us — we’ve had so much fun. … We’ve grown really close as a team. It’s definitely a really unique camaraderie, and I’m proud of everyone.”
A couple other highlights for Johnson was watching some of the Rebels record personal bests. Seniors Garrett Keyl and Noah Hornback were among them. Keyl dropped his 500 freestyle time by almost six seconds to 5:19.72 despite missing weeks of training while in quarantine due to contact tracing, and Hornback edged his record time in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.57).
“There were so many obstacles to overcome as athletes … that kids who have had the ability to still do personal bests is absolutely almost miraculous to me,” Johnson said. “This was a true test.”
Other Maryville swimmers who competed at state were Brooke Evans, Sarah Grinder, Logan Hall, Rachel Hornback, Kidd-Benthall, Erin Mays, Emma Myer, Otto Offermann, Keegan Rutledge, Emma Sheets, Ronald Whitehouse, Kerry Willard and Cali Younker. Johnson also credited senior JT Offermann for being the kind of quality teammate that helped foster so much success this season.
“It’s really rewarding being on a team that has done so well these past three years,” Bellah said. “It’s exciting to see (the freshmen’s) improvement throughout the year.”
“A lot of teams this year didn’t even get to swim state, which would have been really, really awful, so we were just thankful to be there,” Kelly Wetteland added. “It has been really great to be a part of a community that values its student athletes the way that Maryville does.”
