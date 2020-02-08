KNOXVILLE — Compared to last season, the roles were reversed for the Maryville swim team in Saturday night’s state championship meet.
Last year, one of the Rebels’ top swimmers — Julia Burroughs — was sick with the flu. She had to scratch on the 100-yard freestyle. It was an event that could have been the difference between third and fourth place, which is where the Maryville girls finished.
This year, Burroughs stayed healthy. She scored a team-high 32 points to propel the Maryville girls to a third-place finish at Allan Jones Aquatic Center.
The Maryville boys, on the other hand, were not so fortunate. Top swimmers such as Caden Fritz were battling illness heading into the meet. Still, Fritz led the boys with 14 points.
Combined, the Rebels placed second for the second straight year with 289 points. Baylor won with 543.
“It’s kind of funny — the roles were switched,” Fritz said. “The girls last year were sick and underperformed. This year, the boys were sick and underperformed.”
In last season’s state meet, the Maryville boys placed second behind McCallie while the girls took fourth after not placing at all the year before.
This week, Fritz was too sick to practice leading up to the meet.
Burroughs can relate. She dodged an illness this time and placed second in the 500 freestyle (4:50.29) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (23.15) as well as second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.24) and third in the 200 medley relay (1:46.36).
Burroughs was seeded third in the 500 freestyle. She said she realized during the last 100 yards she was in position to take second.
It was an especially rewarding moment considering she wasn’t able to compete last season.
“It was terrible (last season),” Burroughs said. “This year has been so much more fun, so I can actually get the full experience.”
Fritz was among a handful of Maryville boys who got hit with the flu. Still, he placed fifth in the 100 backstroke as well as seventh in the 200 medley relay and 10th in the 400 freestyle relay.
“The team effort was amazing,” Maryville coach Jenna Johnson said. “For the boys, they really had to muster up every last bit of strength to do what they did.”
Behind Maryville in the combined scores was Ensworth, which finished with 259 points — 30 points behind the Rebels.
Fritz said Burroughs’ performance in the 400 freestyle relay was the difference maker in the team placing second.
“They went so fast — Julia brought us home,” Fritz said. “It was really down to the wire between us and Ensworth.
"It was really cool, we got them at the end.”
Burroughs and Fritz are sophomores, which bodes well for the future of the program.
“I’m ecstatic for the next few years,” Fritz said. “Especially next year, we can do some damage.”
