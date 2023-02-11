KNOXVILLE — In a down year overall for high school swimming in Blount County, one Maryville swimmer is on an upward trajectory.
Lady Rebel Danica Wight was the only local swimmer to make the Saturday championship races in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association State Meet, finishing 14th in the 500-yard freestyle.
Making that accomplishment stand out even more is the fact that the 16-year old sophomore is not yet back in top form after breaking an ankle ten months ago.
Wight, the daughter of Heather and Clint Wight, was out of commission for nearly six months after the injury and admits that she is not yet back to 100 percent. Her morning preliminary time of 5:13.51 remains about five seconds off her personal best, but at this meet, she recorded her best times of the season since returning to the pool without limitations.
“This is kind of like my comeback season, trying to recover from the broken ankle,” Wight told The Daily Times. “I’m getting back to where I was right before that. That was my season-best.”
Maryville coach Jenna Johnson, in her fifth year guiding the Rebels, said that Wight is prepping for upcoming USA Swimming meets, so the 16-year old did not taper workouts prior to the State meet, making her high finish even more promising.
“(Wight) is still tickled with her time, because she did not rest for this meet,” Johnson said. “A lot of people don’t understand that, but when you train the way she does, especially a distance swimmer, if you don’t rest, you don’t expect your absolute best times. She was so close to those times anyway, she’s setting herself up for great meets coming up.”
The Rebels swimming program has finished as a top-tier team the past few years but had a much smaller presence at the State meet this year. Johnson said only 15 Rebels qualified for the meet, compared to 25 or more the past few seasons.
The pattern seems to cover many schools in the area. Behind Maryville, Heritage had six swimmers qualify for the two-day state finals. Alcoa, Clayton-Bradley Academy, Greenback and William Blount each had one swimmer participating in the meet.
Maryville’s next highest finisher was junior Emma Sheets, who just missed out on swimming in Saturday finals for the top 16 swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke, placing 17th overall.
“(Sheets) did her personal best time, by about .6 seconds,” Johnson said. “She was thrilled with that, because it’s the best time in her life. Missing out (on the finals) by 6/100th of a second and not being able to swim tonight was a disappointment, but she’s determined that she’s going to get it next year.”
Swimming is not a TSSAA-sanctioned sport. TISCA’s championship event is an all-comers meet, with no private-public school or size differentiations.
This year, over 900 swimmers and divers representing 138 schools participated.
Chattanooga-based private powerhouse Baylor School has a stranglehold on combined team championships, but Maryville bested all others, private and public, to finish 2nd place overall in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re going through a little lull right now,” Johnson said. “We need more bodies and more talent, but that’s coming. In the next two to three years, we should be moving our way back up to the top again.”
