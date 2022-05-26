MURFREESBORO — For Brooke Burgin to stand where she did among her 4x400 relay teammates at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium on Thursday, it took three months worth of rehab and determined focus.
After suffering an injury on the Maryville cheer team near the end of basketball season, Burgin watched much of her sophomore season with the Rebels track program in off to the side. Early morning physical therapy sessions helped her get better at the most opportune time and she was able to shed the boot that kept her from running from the end of January to early April.
She was back to full health at the Div. I Class AAA state track and field championships, running alongside the very same teammates in Katie Workman, Jasmin Mayden and Aliyah Kennedy that she ran with as freshmen a year ago. This time in their return trip to Murfreesboro, they won a state championship, finishing first in the 4x400 relay with a time of just over four minutes.
Burgin led off the first leg of the relay.
“All those 7 a.m. physical therapy mornings and the extra Saturday morning workouts I put in were definitely worth it,” Burgin told The Daily Times. “I just needed to be back here, especially not knowing if I was going to be back out here or not.”
Due to her commitments with the cheer team, Burgin was unable to work alongside Workman, Mayden and Kennedy during much of the offseason and under normal circumstances, the end of the basketball season is when she would usually begin preparation for track. The injury prevented that but Maryville track and field coach Nick White wanted to make sure she would be ready by the state meet.
“(Burgin) was in a boot until January until the beginning of April so she’s only been back with us for a month and a half,” White said. “We just kind of kept working her, kept working her and she finally got in shape for the right meet. She led us off in the first leg, so it was huge. They’re so excited.”
For White, everything went according to plan. The four then-freshmen competed in the 4x400 for the first time during the 2021 season but struggled. It took an offseason of determination and extra hours to make the jump that they did. Throughout Thursday’s meet, White felt they had a good chance to finish first in the relay if Burgin and Kennedy were well rested.
“They were all freshmen last season and it was a learning process, no doubt,” White said. “Last year, Brooke and Aliyah ran in four events so we paired them back a little bit today hoping we would have chance to win the 4x400 and they just came out and ran for each other. They got after it. They ran well enough to win. To have all four of them back is phenomenal.”
Maryville had to beat out 15 other relay teams in the event, including Logan Brownfield, Emmy Jones, Brooke Cole and Saba Kent of a Brentwood girls track and field team that ended up finishing first in the entire meet with 68 points.
Maryville was able to keep 10 points off of that total once Kennedy finished off the relay by crossing the finish line.
“My three other teammates ran so good that it just caused me to drive and run good for them and show them how dedicated I am to them and everything they’ve put in for us,” Kennedy said.
Maryville boys get top-five finish:On the boys side of the championship, Maryville managed a top-five finish, coming in at No. 5 with 37 points. Memphis Central won the team title with 112 points.
Adrian Gumm had the highest finish and broke the program record in the shot put, taking second place with a mark of 55-6.50, while Tezz Dozier was all-state in the 4x100, 4x200, 100-meter and 200 dash.
“I knew (the boys team) was going to score a lot of points,” White said. “Throughout the day, they were really consistent and we’ve got most of those guys coming back next year. It was a good day. It was just a lot of fun. I couldn’t be happier with this group.”
