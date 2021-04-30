There is a reason why baseball is Adam Sullivan’s favorite sport. The Maryville baseball coach believes that America’s favorite pastime helps prepare its players to face all the daily challenges in life.
“(Baseball) is like life — you got to show up every day and get after it,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “You aren’t always going to have your best stuff, but you still got to show up and play. If you don’t, then you are getting beat.”
The Rebels received a painful reminder of that lesson when they hosted Knoxville Catholic on Friday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School. The Fighting Irish capitalized on several Maryville mistakes to grab a one-run lead after four innings. Emery Wright then clobbered a couple solo shots to give Catholic insurance, helping the Irish earn a 5-2 victory to spoil Maryville’s senior night.
Sullivan didn’t have many positive takeaways from Friday’s performance. He was critical of his team’s approach at the plate, which only produced three hits. He was even more disappointed with the Rebels’ defensive performance, noting their six errors. He’s hoping the loss serves as a wake-up before today’s showdown at Alcoa.
“We got to play better at home,” Sullivan said. “Our fans deserve better than this. If we want to build our program to be like football and be something that people are excited to come out and watch, then we got to show up every day at home. … We didn’t show up today. We really didn’t. We were asleep and didn’t have any life. I would have thought we would have played harder on senior night, but I was wrong.”
Senior right hander Brock Garner battled on the mound, holding the Irish to one earned run in four innings. He encountered trouble in the third when Adam Osborn ripped a leadoff double into the right-field gap. Garner induced Spencer Margolis to ground out to third, moving Osborn to third. Osborn then scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the game.
The Rebels responded in the bottom of the frame when Brody McMurray drew a leadoff walk, Josh Seiler chopped a single past the third baseman and Riley Orr scored McMurray with a sacrifice fly to left field to even the game.
But several mishaps in the fourth prevented the Rebels from sustaining that momentum. With runners on the corners with one out, Garner tried to pick off Miller Spence at first. His throw sailed into the outfield, allowing Nate Breeden to score from third and for Spence to advance from first to third. Spence then scored when Connor O’Brien grounded out to second base.
DJ Burks answered in the bottom of the frame. He drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a McMurry groundout and scored on an error by Catholic shortstop Hudson Lutterman to slice Catholic’s lead to 3-2. The Rebels weren’t able to maintain the rally. They had just one hit in the final three innings.
“If you don’t show up and play, you are going to get beat,” Sullivan said. “We had so many catching and throwing errors. … It’s tough as a coach because we need to be really good next Friday and today is a big step back.
“We will see how our guys show up tomorrow.”
