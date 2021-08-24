Maryville golf coach Mike Driver has been looking for consistency out of his boys team most of the season.
If the Rebels are starting to show it, they picked a good time.
After first of two days of action of the Blount County Tournament, Maryville stood atop the rest of the field that included rivals William Blount, Alcoa and Heritage, scoring 12 points at Green Meadow Country Club on Tuesday to take the lead heading into Thursday’s tournament finale at Lambert Acres Golf Club.
The Governors finished second with eight points while the Mountaineers tallied seven and the Tornadoes rounded out with three points.
Driver will take it.
“All of our teams won three and two, so we got our maximum points,” Driver told The Daily Times. “That’s good and gives us a good start for Thursday’s individual play, but there are so many points out there in individual play that anything can happen between now and then. But I think we got off to a really good start and I’m happy with that.”
Driver plugged in a few of his players into spots where they had limited experience playing, but came out impressed with the performance of Gage Latham in the No. 5 spot, who along with teammate Brady Orr beat out William Blount’s Kendall Brewer and Thomas Shepard.
Coen Lovin and Riley Orr’s win over Zane Bonham and Nevan Newman of Alcoa also highlighted the afternoon for the Rebels.
“All the groups out there, our one’s played well, of course the Heritage boys ended up playing really well, too,” Driver said. “I think the critical matchup was the one where we played Alcoa there in the three and four and the guy’s were one up and won the last two holes to win three and two. That was critical.
“Some of them haven’t played in our five and six. Gage Latham, that was the first time he had played in that format with us and Brady Orr had played before in the past, but it was good that they went out and played well today. Everybody had a good day and we’re off to a good start.”
Heading into Thursday, Driver hopes the consistency that Maryville has lacked so far continues.
“I think the biggest thing for us this year has been consistency,” Driver said. “We haven’t been consistent enough. We’ve had some really good scores, but then we’ll take a step back. Even our top players, we’ve lacked consistency. That’s going to be the key, I think.”
The Maryville girl’s team also led after the first day of the tournament with three points over Heritage and William Blount.
For the Governors boy’s team, Nick Etherton and Riley Forester in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots topped Alcoa’s Riley Parsons and Noah Whitten to earn four points for William Blount and Isiah Jones and Tyler Graves took the match against Cayden Grant and Austin Anderson of Heritage in a battle of the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.
For Heritage coach Neal Leatherwood, a few struggles in the matchup between the Mountaineers’ Jet Murrell and Andrew Hoffman and Maryville’s Talley and Rhoades may have been the difference in a better finish, but he was overall pleased with the performance.
“They didn’t play bad,” Leatherwood said. “I just saw where we lost the three and two to Maryville’s (Nick) Talley and (Lukas) Rhoades. They hit a couple of shots in there, made a couple of birdies that we had a good look at too, we just didn’t make the putt.
“I thought our first group didn’t play bad, we just ran into a little buzzsaw with (Maryville) getting birdies on a couple of holes right there.”
Heritage closed out the day strong as Grant Roberson and Brady Carver held off Alcoa five and six tandem Jack Smeltzer and Jackson Chaney on the final hole to break a tie and move the Mountaineers into the third spot in the tournament.
“Towards the end, our five and six guys, Grant Roberson and Brady Carver got a big win for us to get four points right there, so not bad,” Leatherwood said. “Not at all. Just to be five points back going into the last day and we play at our home course, so you never know what may happen.”
Alcoa first-year coach Chad Coker knew he was inheriting a young group before the season began and he saw that youth on display Tuesday.
“We’re young and we played like a young team today,” Coker said. “I’m super proud of the kids, the way they played. They fought hard and sometimes, that’s the game of golf. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce the right way. We probably didn’t compete as well as we wanted to today, but at the same time, it’s a great experience for us moving forward.”
Among those young players that Coker was proud of were the Tornadoes two freshmen, Smeltzer and Chaney.
“I was really proud of my freshmen,” Coker said. “They went the full nine holes and ended up getting beat by one, but they fought hard today. I was real proud of them. They did really well. I was proud of the way they played.”
