Powell was persistent in pushing into the paint, but the Maryville girls basketball team was just as determined to thwart the inside drives.
Dominant defense determined the outcome and sent Powel packing with its first loss of the season. Maryville took home the championship plaque Saturday in the Maryville Christmas Tournament with a 74-45 win.
“We knew (Powell) had two really good shooters, and they are going to make some shots,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “Our goal was to force them into tough shots, and I think we did that. They’re going to hit a few threes but if it can be 7-for-40, then that’s a whole lot better.”
West mentioned strong guard play from his daughter Taylor West along with Aaliyah Vananda, Denae Fritz and Katie Cunningham. Those four did heavy duty limiting Powell leading scorers Bailey Trumm and Reagan Trumm to 16 points apiece.
“Those guards had tough assignments and did good jobs,” West said. “They played super hard defensively. What we gave up, (Powell) had to expend a lot of effort for.”
The Lady Rebels limited Powell (12-1) to three points in the first quarter and 16 in the first half. Gracie Midkiff (13 points) got Maryville (12-3) rolling with two early treys leading to a 17-3 lead entering the second period.
After a quiet start with two points in the first quarter, Aaliyah Vananda came alive. She scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter to lead Maryville to a 32-16 halftime lead.
Vananda ended scoring at the half with a trey and duplicated that to open scoring in the third. The senior guard was extremely effective in drawing fouls driving into the lane.
Maryville hit a lull early in the third quarter and both Trumms tallied treys to cut into the lead, but a four-point possession helped Maryville maintain its double-digit lead.
Powell was assessed a technical foul for disagreeing with a call, and Vananda made both of those free throws. Taylor West then added a nice assist by finding Fritz cutting into the paint for two of her 16 points.
Vananda finished 10 of 11 from the stripe. Overall, Maryville was 19 of 21 on free throws.
“We have some pillars, like finishing, taking care of the ball, and rebounds,” Vananda said. “One of them is free throws, so we really work on that. At the beginning of the year, we weren’t the best but lately we’ve done well.”
Maryville had a scare in the fourth quarter when Cunningham went hard to the floor after being picked on a screen. The senior’s shoulder was wrapped after the game, and Scott West said he hopes the injury can heal in time for Cunningham to return once district play resumes.
Maryville hosts Hardin Valley Academy on Jan. 10.
Maryville boys 72, Powell 52
The pull-up jumper of Logan Sutton was every bit as sweet and effective as that of Joe Anderson. The Powell forward hit for 20 points while Anderson, a Furman commit, finished with 19 for Maryville.
What Sutton didn’t have was the help that Anderson got from teammates. A.J. Davis and Jack Brown both added 15 points to help Maryville to a victory in the boys final of the Christmas Tournament.
All five starters scored in the opening quarter as Maryville took an early 26-15 lead. Terrence Dorsey, Joseph Burroughs and Drew Carter contributed off the bench in the second quarter, and the Rebels took a commanding 48-25 lead into halftime.
Maryville (12-3) slowed down in the second half, but never enough to be threatened, taking a 60-41 lead into the final quarter. Brown hit two of his 3-pointers to seal the victory and allow Maryville’s second unit to mop up in the final minutes.
Davis also had three treys in his 15 points. The senior said he and other football players were about 75% rounded into basketball form — a scary thought for upcoming opponents with Maryville already playing in formidable fashion.
“Having an asset like Joe (Anderson) is great,” Davis said. “He can do anything, including finding guys that are open. He’s probably one of the best to ever come through Maryville, so I’m glad to have him on the same team.”
