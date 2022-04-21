The outcomes were lopsided but the endeavor was worthwhile, according to both coaches.
Maryville and Alcoa had not met on the tennis courts since 2016. When the rivalry was added to the schedule for this season, both veteran coach Christian Burns of Maryville and Alcoa first-year coach Maria Vanaudehove knew it might be a mismatch, but felt the value of resuming the rivalry far outweighed what the final scores might be.
Under sunny skies Thursday afternoon at Springbrook Park, Maryville won handily on both the boys and girls sides in 9-0 shutouts.
“We always have to have an Alcoa-Maryville matchup, it’s the best rivalry out there,” Vanaudehove told The Daily Times. “We have a very new team with a lot of beginners, and I knew that Maryville is a very experienced team, but (the players) learn a lot from experience. It’s important to play very good teams and get that experience.”
The Lady Rebels gave up only 11 games over six singles and three doubles-play matches against Alcoa (5-6), with the closest margin being an 8-4 win by sophomore Annie Milner over Lady Tornado Alina Patel on singles court three.
Milner and Maddie Myers teamed at No. 2 doubles for one of three bagels for Maryville (7-3).
Myers, a freshman, also accounted for one more 8-0 slate in her singles win over Mandy Webb on court four.
“We didn’t win against Heritage or William Blount, so it’s nice to win over one county rival,” Myers said. “We (Milner and Myers) had had some setbacks in our last two games, so it was nice to get back into playing really well together.”
Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura both won their singles matches on the top two courts with easy wins and combined at No. 1 doubles for the third 8-0 Maryville win.
On the boys side, Alcoa (2-9) contested strongly in several matches but Maryville (4-6) eventually prevailed across all courts to also earn a 9-0 whitewash. Luke Keller of Maryville defeated Alcoa junior Tyler Barham on the No. 1 singles court in a match much closer than the final 8-4 score indicated. After an early break, Keller was up only 5-4 before holding serve then closing out the match with a break and hold.
Both players were effective in drawing the opponent into the net then lobbing deep.
“It was the most technical match I’ve played,” Barham said. “Most matches have been sitting on the baseline going back and forth until somebody messes up, but we (Keller and Barham) got each other up to the net then tried to lob over them. We got a lot of technics going and it was really fun. I’d rather play that way than gamble on the same forehand going in every time.”
Keller and partner Adi Madduri combined on the top doubles court for an 8-4 win over Barham and Jackson Troutt. Court two doubles was the closest match of the day, with Rebels Josh Gideon and Daniel Hooker edging out Jason Blair and Sean Jones 8-6.
“We had tough losses yesterday (against Bearden), so we needed a day like this today,” Maryville coach Burns said. “We’ve got one more week of the regular season left and we want to continue to bounce back like we did today and finish out the season strong.
“I’m really pleased that we’ve renewed this series. Maryville and Alcoa is always a big deal no matter what the sport is. You should always want to play Alcoa and strive to beat Alcoa when you do play them. We know that (Alcoa) is developing young players and trying to improve their program, but it’s just a great thing to get them back into the series.”
Both teams return to district competition next week on Monday April 25. Alcoa travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman for a District 2-A game and Maryville visits Karns for 4-AA action.
