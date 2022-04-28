Most high school coaches encourage students pursuing multiple endeavors instead of focusing on just one sport, but some days that approach has its drawbacks.
Such was the case for Maryville tennis coach Christian Burns on Thursday evening, as both Rebel squads had key players missing from action as three students participated instead in All-State music conferences in Nashville.
Lady Rebel Rachel Huffer, usually the top seed, also missed her Senior Night, while the boys were missing two of the top six players. The absences meant younger players had to step up or step in and several new doubles partnerships were formed for the non-district match against The King’s Academy.
The Rebels got strong play from the lower end of its lineup to pull out a 6-3 victory over the Lions. On the girls courts, a formidable lineup of Lady Lions rolled to an 8-1 victory.
“I love that our kids are so well-rounded with so many other activities like music and other clubs, but this is just one of those weeks when those things overlap,“ Burns told The Daily Times. “Everybody else had to step up and I’m super proud of them.”
The Rebels (6-7) lost on the top two courts in singles and the top doubles match as well, but took decisive wins on singles courts three through six and the final two doubles contests for the 6-3 win to end its regular season.
Luke Keller had a rough Senior Night with lopsided losses in both No. 1 singles and doubles, but was playing without his usual partner, Haysen Hayes.
“When you play with someone for a whole season, you get used to their habits and what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Keller said. “When you have to switch around, it just throws you off, not knowing as well what the other person is going to hit.”
Top-seed freshman Jonah Webber worked a bagel on Keller in the 8-0 singles match victory for The King’s Academy (4-7). Court two was held by Lion Chris Cook, who trailed Adi Madduri, 3-2, early but stormed back with six straight games for the 8-3 win.
Senior Eli Stidham’s victory on No. 6 court, along with singles wins from Josh Gideon, Daniel Hooker and Jackson Sharpe helped Maryville cement the win.
“I was super proud of the bottom,” Burns said. “If you can win four, five and six, you’re going to be in a lot of matches. Every one of our players in three through six was either JV last year or are freshmen, so for those boys to step in and get that match experience has been huge.”
On the girls courts, The King’s Academy (8-2) swept doubles play and held five of six singles matches for the 8-1 blasting of Maryville (8-5).
Kristen Daugherty defeated senior Souka Shimamura, 8-2, on court one and Katelyn Cook earned a bagel with an 8-0 win over Annie Milner moving up to court two with Huffer absent. Maryville’s lone victory came from freshman Maddie Myers, who took a close 8-6 win on court three.
Daugherty and Cook easily handled Shimamura and new partner Myers in an 8-2 win at doubles No. 1.
Senior Haley Kuban lost a close 8-4 contest against Lady Lion Lizi Hedrick on court six. Kuban and freshman Brianna Davis also faltered against Rachel Rines and Nixon Cantu on doubles court three.
“Playing Maryville is always a big match for us, because they’re really good,” senior Katelyn Cook said. “A lot of it is mental focus and going out there knowing that ‘she’s a good player on the other side of the net’ and playing our best.”
Katelyn Cook and brother Chris Cook, both No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles winners, are the children of TKA coach Jenny Cook, who said that five of the Lady Lions are experienced fourth-year students.
“This particular group of girls that we have, mostly seniors, are all very grounded, very focused and driven,” Jenny Cook said. “They were excited to come over here, hopefully play their best and pull off a win.”
Both teams focus next on individual championship games on the district level. The King’s Academy joins Division II District 2-A play at Grace Christian Academy on Monday while Maryville travels to Oak Ridge for District 4-AA individual playoffs on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.