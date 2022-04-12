Maryville track and field coach Nick White had a hard time pointing out what he was most proud of Tuesday.
The Rebels put the depth of their program on full display during the Blount County Track and Field Championships at William Blount High School, with the boys and girls team’s both taking first place by a significant margin.
“When we came out, it was just about competing, and our kids, that’s what they did today,” White told The Daily Times. “We had some kids do some things that we weren’t really counting on winning, but because they all decided to compete, you can tell that was one of the biggest reasons we were as successful as we were.
“This group is more about each other than any other track group we’ve ever had. They run for each other. Whether it’s on a relay or an individual event, they’re running for the team, and it’s fun to watch them do that and succeed.”
Maryville picked up a victory in one of the events it was not as certain it would win when it edged Alcoa in the boy’s 4x800-meter relay by 2.31 seconds with a time of 8 minutes, 26.2 seconds.
“The boys 4x800 winning straight off the bat kind of set the tone,” White said. “For them to come out and — I don’t want to call it an upset — compete the way that they did, it was phenomenal. There is no doubt that momentum from them doing what they did carried over to the rest of the events.”
The Rebels went on to win all but one track event as cornerstone athletes led the way.
Tennessee signee Andie-Marie Jones cruised to victory in the girls’ 800 and 1,600 races with times of 2:22.50 and 5:17.18, respectively. Sophomore Aliyah Kennedy swept the girls’ 100 (12.76), 200 (26.80) and 400 (1:04.89) dashes and junior Tezz Dozier returned from injury to win the boys’ 100 (10.97) and 200 (22.24).
Heritage’s Connor Overly was the lone runner to overcome Maryville’s dominance, placing first in the 800 with a time of 2:02.30 to beat Maryville’s Macguire Jones (2:03.36) and Alcoa’s Abdul Jaber (2:04.46) in one of the closest races of the event.
“He has a great work ethic,” Heritage coach Shane Rewis said. “I love him to death. He is always pushing himself, and I think he came across the finish line with too much breath in him, so he knows he can do better. I can’t wait to see what he can do in the future for us because I know he can do better.”
Heritage also notched 10 points from junior Grant Campbell, who cleared six feet to win the boy’s high jump.
William Blount senior McKenna Myers led the way for the Governors, winning the girls’ triple jump with a score of 28-7 and also finishing second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.80 behind Maryville’s Lily Robinette (48.71).
Gabrielle Walker also had a strong showing for William Blount, finishing second in the girls’ 100 and third in the 200 with times of 12.98 and 28.15, respectively.
The duo also comprised half of William Blount’s 4x100 relay team that inched closer to a school record with a time of 52.29.
“I really like how a lot of our girls competed,” William Blount coach Shawn Wichert said. “There were a lot of races from two particular girls, Gabby Walker and McKenna Myers, where it was a real close finish at the end and they were competing for first or second. I could just see how hard they were working through some pain because they were doing a lot of races and some of them were really tough. I was really proud of how they finished because they both had personal records in their events.”
All three Class AAA Section 1 programs hope to build off the positives from competing with their fellow Blount County schools in the final weeks before the sectional meet in May.
“Motivation is not a problem at all,” Rewis said. “We all have great kids who are self-motivated, and you can see our coaches are all over the place and our kids are rooting for everybody else (on our team). We’re all about motivation and helping each other out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.