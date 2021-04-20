Both the Maryville men and women's track teams had plenty of success at their home meet at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
Maryville's boys team finished with 135 points. Austin-East came in second with 44 point. The Maryville Girls team posted 121 points, 49 points better than the second-place team Knoxville Catholic (72 points).
Maryville junior Macguire Jones won the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:42.47. Eli Gadzepko captured first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.41 seconds. Maryville junior Adrian Gumm placed first in shot put with a mark of 48' 1.50.
On the girls side, Maryville freshman Hayes McCallum finished first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.46 to give the girls team 10 points. Her freshman cohort Aliyah Kennedy won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.80.
