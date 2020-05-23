In a perfect world, Rachel Vesper would be reflecting this weekend on a strong performance at the state track and field championships and looking forward to building on that momentum in college.
Nothing seems perfect these days, or even ordinary. So Vesper, who will graduate from Maryville High School on Friday, is viewing her current situation in the most positive of lights.
At least she has a pole vault pit to land in.
Vesper is one of more than 40 Maryville track athletes who began training together last week when the school district gave sports teams permission to begin off-season training programs as long as they follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If things go according to plan, the Rebels will continue their three-day-a-week plan for the foreseeable future.
For virtually all of the athletes who began gathering with their teams last week, it was the first time they have seen their friends and classmates since stay-at-home orders were issued in mid-March. Most athletes found ways to stay active, but for specialists like Vesper nothing can replicate the unique action and equipment required by a pole vaulter.
She was ecstatic to return to Coulter Grove Intermediate School for practice, even if there are no more high school meets to train for.
“It’s a really big deal for me because I will be vaulting in college,” Vesper said. “I was really looking forward to the season to get some more jumps in for possible scholarships. I’m really grateful coach (Nick) White and the other coaches are setting up opportunities so I can get more jumps in.”
Vesper, who holds the school record in the pole vault, hoped a full senior season would help her increase her personal best from 11 feet to 13 feet and end with a berth in the state meet.
Instead, she was limited to doing drills and core workouts mostly on her own. She had private lessons scheduled, but even those were canceled.
All is not lost, though.
Vesper plans to attend High Point University, and she said one of the school’s track coaches told her she will have a spot on the team. It’s a big boost for a high school athlete who thought she needed a strong senior season to compete at the college level.
What better way to get started than with the teammates and coaches that helped her get to this point?
“It’s motivating to me so I can show that in hard times I can still keep pushing and training,” Vesper said.
While Vesper is motivated by preparing for college, the carrot being dangled in front of the underclassmen showing up to Maryville’s practice is less defined.
An early idea was for schools in Blount County and the Knoxville area to hold several unsanctioned track meets. Though that idea is not dead, it seems less likely because so many track teams are not training together like Maryville.
Maryville coach Nick White said an outside possibility is taking some athletes to the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., in July.
Even if the Rebels don’t get a chance to compete with teammates this summer, White said there is plenty of value in team workouts. Losing an entire season of high school competition can set athletes back in their development.
Many of the kids attending workouts are younger and less accomplished, but others had a chance at big seasons with the varsity team.
One of those is sophomore Lily Robinette, who placed sixth in both hurdles events at the sectional meet in 2019. Robinette said because she still has two years of competition remaining, she is not too disappointed about missing the season.
But she is happy, she said, to be back on a track surrounded by other athletes who also want to see her succeed.
“It’s exciting because running alone, it’s just so hard to find the motivation,” Robinette said. “It’s nice to have teammates who push each other.”
