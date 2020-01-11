Maryville’s track and field teams are picking up where they left off last spring.
The Rebels started the indoor season well by claiming six top-three finishes at the KYA High School Indoor Classic hosted by East Tennessee State University Friday and Saturday.
Maryville’s girls scored 22 points to finish third out of 23 teams. Farragut finished first with 26.5 points.
The duo of Lilly Lang and Kenzie Jackson got Maryville off to a great start during Friday’s field events when they placed first and second in the high jump. Lang, who won the TSSAA Large Class state title in the high jump last year, cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to win the event at ETSU. Jackson cleared 5-1.
Also for Maryville’s girls in the field events, Elizabeth Nickens placed fifth in the triple jump. Nickens also joined Lily Robinette, Aniecia Goss and Ari Brown on the 1,600-meter relay team that placed third.
In the boys mile run, Maryville’s Tommy Ward ran 4 minutes, 30.42 seconds to finish third. Ward also anchored the distance medley relay that placed third and the 1,600-meter relay that placed second. The other three on the 1,600 relay were Luke Avery, Cooper Lowe and Nick Dagel.
Heritage had two athletes finish in the top 10. Anna Richardson placed sixth in the long jump, and Grace Adams placed ninth in the two-mile run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.