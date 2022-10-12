In hindsight, head coach Derek Hunt felt that it simply wasn’t Maryville’s night when they had their 22-year region winning streak snapped two weeks ago.
Running back Noah Vaugh gave a terrific effort in the fourth quarter, but the rest of Maryville’s offense struggled as a whole as they lost to Cleveland on Sept. 30 and had their historic winning streak snapped.
Hunt preached a simple message to his players over their bye week and the days leading up to Friday night’s meeting with Hardin Valley at 7 p.m.: turn the page.
“I was really excited about the energy coming off a tough game, a tough loss against Cleveland,” Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “Our kids responded really well. We’re trying to get better every day. We’ve had a good week so far, and we’re going into our last regular season home game and Senior Night against Hardin Valley. It’s exciting for a lot of different reasons and something we’re looking forward to.”
The Rebels (5-2, 2-1 Region 2-6A) tried to overcome a first-half deficit against Cleveland with a valiant effort in the fourth quarter. Vaughn rushed for a touchdown to put Maryville ahead with five minutes to go, but too many self-inflicted wounds proved costly. A roughing the kicker penalty against the Rebels set up Cleveland’s go-ahead touchdown.
“I thought that our kids battled back and gave us a chance to win the game,” Hunt said. “Cleveland made a couple more plays in that fourth quarter, and we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times. It was a tough one, tough pill to swallow, but it’s one we’re going to recover from.”
Hardin Valley (0-7, 0-5 Region 2-6A) has not won a game since last October and is in a new system under first-year head coach Jeff Miner, the former Oak Ridge defensive coordinator. Miner and the Hawks are still working out the wrinkles that come with implementing a new staff, all the right ingredients for what Maryville hopes will be a convincing district win.
“They’re having a rough year,” Hunt said. “They’ve got a brand new coaching staff that is trying to build something right and turn the program around. And I think that they will. Coach Miner is a really good football coach, he’s got a good staff. I have no doubt that they’re going to be able to build this thing the right way and do what they want to.
“Defensively, they’ve given teams a bunch different looks, so it’s something that we’ll have to prepare for.”
There’s often an internal battle with good teams overlooking a struggling opponent and playing down to competition, but Hunt feels that his team is in the right place mentally. The Rebels sat on a heartbreaking loss for two weeks, and they are eager to get that taste out of their mouth with serious playoff implications in front of them.
“The bottom line is we still hold our playoff destiny in our own hands,” Hunt said. “We’ve got three games left, and two of those are region games. If we take care of business in region, we’ll be the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs, which is the goal. Obviously, we’re taking it one week at a time and focusing on Hardin Valley this week, and then we’ll go from there.”
