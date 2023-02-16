FARRAGUT — Maryville limped into the postseason after an “uninspired” effort against rival Alcoa on Friday, but even then, first-year coach Wes Lambert remained optimistic.
The faith dwindled with each passing minute in the first three quarters as a three-week long offensive struggle reached its lowest point.
A fourth-quarter comeback almost made all of that moot, but the No. 4-seed Rebels fell short of extending their season into the District 4-4A semifinals and Region 2-4A tournament with a 50-43 loss to No. 5 Bearden on Thursday at Farragut High School.
“We were absent for three quarters, and in an elimination game in the postseason, you can’t have one good quarter and expect to come out on top,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “We were able to get back into it, and I’m so proud of the way we fought, but it’s a very valuable lesson. You have to pay attention to detail and do things the right way in order to be in a place to have success.”
Maryville’s season comes to a close having averaged 50.7 points per game over its final seven games. It scored less than 60 points just six times in its first 23 games.
The Rebels (17-13) scored six points in the opening quarter against the Bulldogs (17-11), and they were even less proficient in the second, tallying five points — two of which came on a mid-range jumper from senior guard Nick Johnson at the buzzer — to go into halftime with a 21-11 deficit.
Both teams scored 13 points in the third to keep Maryville’s deficit at 10 heading into the final period.
“It’s frustrating because we’re a really good shooting team, but it’s almost like down the stretch, we wanted everything off the bounce,” Lambert said. “The first two-thirds of the season, we were getting scores off assists, and the last stretch, we hardly had any. Today, we had four (assists) and we typically have 15 or 16. You can’t win games like that.”
Bearden, which will face top-seeded William Blount at 6 p.m. Saturday, opened the fourth with a bucket before Maryville rattled off an 8-0 run to make it 36-32 with five minutes, 29 seconds remaining.
Maryville senior guard Robbie Eldridge hit a pull-up jumper to answer a Tyson Pirtle layup and then Johnson hit a 3-pointer to pull the Rebels within one, but a Nelson Karnowski and-one with 2:33 left to play dashed all the momentum Maryville had.
“It boils down to the fact that in an elimination game, it’s about who wants it more,” Lambert said. “In that six-minute span, I think Bearden was kind of coasting and we wanted it more, but down the stretch when we needed a big play, we’d fumble a pass or pass it straight to Bearden or miss a layup.”
Maryville had its moments this season, beating Bearden for the first time since Dec. 14, 2018 and knocking off William Blount days after the Governors ascending to the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A.
And yet, the Rebels faded when it mattered most, leaving them to turn their attention to next season.
“It starts with a total buy-in,” Lambert said. “It’s hard as a senior coming in to a new system, a new style and a different coach. I love our seniors, and they’ve done a phenomenal job, but you see areas where they resort back to what they used to do, and it kind of clashes at times.
“Overall, we took a step forward, but more so, it’s motivation for what’s next.”
