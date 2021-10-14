No one expected the Maryville volleyball team to reach the Class AAA state tournament year ago, but when it did, it raised the standard for an emerging program quicker than expected.
Kylie Hopkins, Maggie Sanderson, Grace Akard and Delaney White all returned as seniors and junior setter Liv Gravatt and sophomore hitters Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey were another year older and better.
The Lady Rebels were saddled with the pressure of getting back to Murfreesboro at the onset of 2021 campaign, but it never seemed to faze them.
Maryville won its third straight District 4-AAA championship and second consecutive Region 2-AAA title before cruising past West Ridge, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18, in the Class AAA sectional Thursday to accomplish what most expected.
“It was a lot of pressure, but the seniors had confidence and knew we could do it,” Gravatt told The Daily Times. “I just feel like the pressure made us work harder to get to this point and get us back to state.”
A step away from its season-long goal, Maryville (32-8) stepped onto its home floor with an intensity and focus that overwhelmed West Ridge (28-11) from the start.
Stamey opened the match with a block and the Lady Rebels quickly jumped out to a 6-2 lead. Maryville never led by less than five points after grabbing a 10-5 advantage. It rattled off an 8-3 run shortly after to grab a 20-10 lead and set the tone for the dominance that ensued.
“It was really good to see us get off to a good start, especially since we got off to a slow start in the district tournament against Hardin Valley,” White said. “Right after districts, we were like, ‘Hey, it’s our time to play. We better go.’”
The Lady Rebels snagged another early lead in the second set, going up 7-3 before allowing the Lady Wolves to tie it at 9. West Ridge’s hope would not last long as Maryville reeled off 16 of the last 21 points.
West Ridge put up more of a fight in the final set, slowly trimming a deficit that swelled to as much as nine down to five down the stretch, but Stamey slammed down a kill that put Maryville up 24-18.
The Lady Wolves failed to get an ensuing attack over the net, allowing the Lady Rebels to come together and celebrate their journey back to Murfreesboro.
“We passed well, so we had multiple options and were getting one-on-one matchups in the middle and on the outside, and that makes us really difficult to defend,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “We could have done a little bit better defending them, but our passing was the big thing for us.”
“I feel like I knew it was over once the energy was the way up the very top, and there wasn’t one slip of energy,” Gravatt added. “Not one person got down (during the match), not one person got sad. Everyone was just happy and enjoying volleyball.
“I’ve never seen a team play this happy before, to be honest.”
Maryville defeated Siegel in four sets to notch the program’s first ever win in the state tournament before suffering back-to-back losses to Houston and Collierville.
The entire season has been predicated on getting back to that stage, and now that they have, the Lady Rebels plan on being the last team standing.
“We tried so hard to do this because we want it so bad,” Gravatt said. “That ring at state is the dream of our team. We’re going to keep pushing and pushing, and I think this feeling of getting a chance to go and get it is reviving the team and making us want to work even harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.