Delaney White hit the decline button on her phone as soon as she saw who was calling.
A call from Maryville High School on a Sunday could only mean one thing, and the then-junior libero wanted nothing to do with the news on the other side of the line. The school called back and once again she declined.
The next call went to her mother instead, and White’s biggest fear became reality: COVID-19 contact tracing was going to prevent her from being part of Maryville’s first state tournament appearance since 1984.
White will get her first taste of Murfreesboro at 3:30 p.m. today when the Lady Rebels face Collierville — the team that eliminated them a year ago — in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament at Blackman High School.
“It feels amazing,” White told The Daily Times. “I’m so excited to get to go this year. I want to win it more than ever since I didn’t get to go last year and they had a shot. We have four seniors on this team, and for every single one of us our goal is to win it.”
For the first time in nearly a decade, the entire tournament field believes it can win rather than fight for second place with the absence of eight-time defending champion Brentwood, which was eliminated in straight sets by Nolensville in the District 11-AAA semifinals.
Maryville (32-8) returns its top seven players from last year’s team and is one of the favorites to leave Seigel High School on Friday as state champions given its resume against the competition.
The Lady Rebels defeated Siegel in the opening round a year ago and picked up wins against Collierville, Cleveland, Ravenwood and fellow District 4-AAA member Hardin Valley during the regular season.
“Our one advantage is that we’ve beaten four of these teams, so for us, it’s not just about making it, it’s let’s see how far we can go,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “Our goal is to obviously be in the state championship and compete in that spot. That’s probably a little bit more added pressure that we’re going to have, but this team is ready to compete.”
Maryville has proven it is more than capable of thriving under pressure. It was saddled with the expectation of getting back to the state tournament as soon as it was eliminated by Collierville a year ago and never seemed fazed by the weight on its shoulders.
The Lady Rebels cruised through one of the toughest districts in the state, dropping just two sets en route to the District 4-AAA regular-season and tournament championships. They followed that up by winning both of their Region 2-AAA tournament matches and their Class AAA sectional against West Ridge in straight sets.
“It was expected, but I also think all of us kind of knew what we wanted to achieve,” Maryville senior Kyle Hopkins said. “It was just a really good feeling to (get back to state).”
A year ago, Maryville notched the program’s first state tournament victory, but it will not be content to just add another. It wants to win a few, including the one that means the most.
“We do have a very high expectation this year, and I feel like whatever team shows up and plays their best game is going to win,” Maryville sophomore Amanda Mack said. “Hopefully that’s us because we’ve worked very hard. I think it’s something that we can definitely do.”
