The Maryville volleyball team gathered for pictures with its District 4-AAA championship plaque for the third consecutive season Thursday, but the more meaningful victory came a day earlier.
The Lady Rebels have long known that the district semifinal would be their toughest match on the road back to the Class AAA state tournament, and with that already in hand, they were noticeably lax.
It hardly mattered as No. 1-seed Maryville was still good enough to sweep No. 2 Heritage, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17, for the second straight night at Maryville High School.
"We were definitely more motivated yesterday," Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. "We didn't have a great warmup, and I knew it would be more difficult. We struggled, but we were still able to beat them in three. I'm kind of proud because it's easy when everything is rolling, but when you're in adversity, to be able to turn it around and still win those sets is big."
A lackluster warmup did not translate to the start of the match as the Lady Rebels (28-13) scored the first six points before jumping out to an 18-7 lead, but the Lady Mountaineers (24-8) rallied to pull within four before a hitting error sealed Maryville's first-set win.
It proved to be the wake-up call Maryville needed as it cruised in the second set, scoring 16 of the first 20 points, and then rattled off nine straight points to turn a 13-12 deficit into a 21-13 advantage in the third.
"I asked them (during one of the timeouts), 'Are you satisfied,'" Heritage coach Jason Keeble said. "I got more animated during that game than I have been in the past because we should be relaxed, but our kids see (a red jersey) and we freak out. It's kind of like Tennessee and Florida in football all those years. Maryville is our hurdle, and I guess I have to figure that out, but we don't have to beat them until we see them in the state tournament."
The loss was bittersweet for Heritage, which had to settle for a runner-up finish but still punched its ticket to the Region 2-AAA for the first time since 2018 with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 victory over No. 3 Bearden.
"My wife was the one who was all like, 'We got this, we got this,' and I said, 'Well, we should, but I'm playing every scenario in my head,'" Keeble said. "She said, 'Well, if we don't miss 20 serves (like we did against Bearden in the quarterfinals), we'll be good,' and I think we missed four or five the whole match.
"We definitely fixed our serves against Maryville yesterday when we had no missed serves, and then we served pretty well against them again tonight."
Keeble made sure to remind his team afterward that there is no shame in a second-place finish in one of the toughest districts in the state, and much like Maryville, their path to state is a less treacherous one than the one they endured this week.
Heritage will face Oak Ridge, which swept Knoxville West, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20, in the District 3-AAA championship, on Tuesday at Maryville High School. The Lady Mountaineers beat the Lady Wildcats in five sets on Sept. 19.
"The name of the game is survive and advance," Keeble said. "We'll shift our focus to Tuesday. This will be like out home court since its only five minutes down the road. Everything is in front of these girls if they work hard."
Maryville will face West Tuesday with the potential of a fourth meeting with its county rival for the region championship. Maryville swept West in a best-of-three match to open the season on Aug. 15.
"They've probably improved, but we have as well," Hames said. "We've kind of changed our lineup a little and played some really good competition. Obviously, our goal is to make state. It's anyone's game, and you just have to take it a game at a time, but I think we've done really good at playing well in the games that matter."
