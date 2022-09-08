Maryville volleyball coach Chris Hames saw plenty from her team Thursday that she hopes to correct. Details aside, it was still mission accomplished.
The Lady Rebels gave up a lead but recovered in the first set, came back from two deficits in the second and maintained momentum in the third en route to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 win over Farragut, continuing their unbeaten streak in District 4-AAA.
“To be honest, we played really, really flat and made way too many errors for my liking,” Hames told The Daily Times. “They’re a good team and we were able to control and come back in the second set. Just not really happy with our energy or effort in some of the things, but sometimes, a W’s a W.
“It’s maybe not as clean as you want or not communicating. It’s still a good win and they’re obviously a good team in our district.”
After Maryville (17-4, 3-0 District 4-AAA) took a 12-1 lead in the first set, Farragut stormed back, winning the next six points and eventually knotting the score at 14, then 16. From there, though, the Lady Rebels took nine of the next 12 points, with Madyson Bethea winning the set by smacking a shot Farragut couldn’t corral cleanly.
It was a different narrative, yet similar result, for Maryville in the second set, as the Lady Rebels rallied from deficits twice; they dropped the first four points of the set before eventually tying the score at 10, then cut through a six-point lead by Farragut, knotting it at 19 and winning six of the last seven points.
“Honestly, I feel like, as a team, whenever we have high levels of energy, that’s when we thrive,” junior Amanda Mack said. “But as soon as our energy gets low, that’s probably our biggest downfall. Definitely, we’re like an unstoppable team when we have huge energy, we put the ball away. As soon as we hone in on our serve-receive, that’s our biggest, biggest thing.”
Maryville expanded on a tie 12 points into the third set, taking a lead and never wavering on its way to completing the three-set sweep.
“This was a little bit of a letdown, but they still found a way to win, and that’s what we’ve been doing all year,” Hames said.
“We have some good players,” she added. “We’ve got kids in a new rotation. So I think sometimes you have an example of tonight where I get frustrated, but you’ve got kids taking swings that don’t normally take swings, but we’re a good team.
“We’ve played some tough competition, which I think helps us get ready for games like that. I was pretty frustrated with how we played, but we still obviously played well enough to beat them in three, which is what you want.”
After earning a solid three-set win over Catholic on Tuesday and sweeping the Lady Admirals two days later, Maryville’s journey in preparing for another state tournament run continues with a weekend tournament in Kentucky that will feature stiff competition.
While Mack believes the Lady Rebels need to shore up their defense to complement their impressive offensive attack, her faith in her team is only growing.
“I love this team,” Mack said. “I’m super excited. I think that we can definitely win our district and go all the way to state like we have in the past two years. I’m really confident in this team. As long as we keep working like we have, we should be good.”
