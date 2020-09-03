The Maryville volleyball team had its work cut out for it Thursday night in a District 3-AAA matchup at Hardin Valley.
While the Lady Rebels couldn’t get it done in three sets, they walked away with a narrow win — as well as valuable experience Maryville coach Chris Hames hopes will pay dividends down the road.
“I think you learn more in a match like that than say by beating a team in three,” Hames said. “Our district is so strong. I really feel that the two teams that make it out will make it to state.”
Maryville (9-3) defeated Hardin Valley, 30-28, 25-22, 21-25, 24-26, 15-9, just two days removed from notching a 3-0 district win over Farragut.
For that reason, Hames warned the Lady Rebels ahead of Thursday that, from this point on, they should expect to get everyone’s best game. Hardin Valley didn’t disappoint.
“They’re just so good on defense — normally we’re taking swings and getting kills, but they’re just digging everything,” Hames said. “We struggled in serve-receive — missed a few too many serves. But they fought, and that takes a lot of courage.”
Kiernan Stamey led the Lady Rebels in kills with 11 while Kylie Hopkins contributed 10 and Amanda Mack had nine. Liv Gravatt led Maryville in assists with 45 while she and Hopkins each recorded a team-high four aces.
HVA erased a two-set deficit to set the stage for an intense tiebreaker. With the match on the line, the Lady Rebels jumped out to an 8-0 lead behind the serving of Gravatt.
Gravatt said she’d tried her top serve throughout the first two sets, but she couldn’t find the consistency the team needed in that moment. So she switched back to her straight float serve and found her rhythm, giving the Lady Rebels some much-needed cushion.
“(That serve) always just goes in for me,” Gravatt said. “I know where to put it. I knew that was going to be the serve to get us some points.”
Trailing 11-4, the Hawks scored five straight points to get within three, but the Lady Rebels regained their composure for the points they needed to seal the win — the last of which came from a Hopkins ace.
“That was a lot of pressure, and we were resilient at the end,” Hames said. “I was really proud of them.”
The first set was back-and-forth with no shortage of long rallies and momentum swings, setting the tone for the night. Maryville jumped out, 7-2, before Hardin Valley found its groove. The Hawks led 19-15 when Hopkins set a hard hit slicing through traffic into open court.
Delany White followed that with three points serving that tied the score, 19-19. Three lead changes later, Hardin Valley got within a point of taking the set with a 24-22 edge, but back-to-back kills from Mack prevented that from happening.
From there, Maryville and Hardin Valley tied things up four times before Maggie Sanderson gave the Lady Rebels the final say with a kill to end the longest set of the match.
The Lady Rebels led for the majority of the second set. Trailing 24-20, the Hawks cut that lead to two with back-to-back points. Stamey staved off their comeback when she hammered the ball into intended blocks, causing it to sail out of bounds.
Maryville appeared to get a little too comfortable in the third set, and Hardin Valley made the Lady Rebels pay. The Hawks jumped out to an 8-3 lead — with six of those HVA points coming from Maryville hits or serves into the net or out of bounds.
“We’re really young, and I think we make young mistakes,” Hames said. “We’ll get better at that.”
The Lady Rebels then got to work. Grace Akard briefly gave them a 9-8 edge when she blocked a Hardin Valley attack before ending the rally with a kill. But a five-point run by the Hawks later proved too much for Maryville to overcome.
Maryville couldn’t finish business in the fourth set, which involved eight lead changes.
“I said, ‘Look, leave it on the court — that’s all you can do,” Hames said. “It was a hard fought match.”
