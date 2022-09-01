The Maryville volleyball team made a statement on the hardwood against District 4-A rival Lenoir City in its Thursday night matchup.
The Lady Rebels played three sets, each one with similar results: Maryville jumping out early and never looking back. A fast-paced offense combined with a strong defensive effort led them to a comfortable 25-8, 25-5, 25-9 sweep inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium at Maryville High School.
“I think we (did a good job) keeping the ball in,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told the Daily Times. “I think we controlled our side and did pretty good keeping the ball and taking swings. We really focused on trying to run our middles on our right sides to get them more engaged. And we did move a little bit in yesterday in practice, so we wanted to see how that went today.”
The opening set saw the Lady Rebels (15-4, 2-0 District 4-AAA) score with ease with little defensive resistance from Lenoir City while simultaneously shutting down any momentum the Lady Panthers had at the net. Leading the charge was Maryville’s Amanda Mack who looked unstoppable as she notched six aces and was responsible for four kills in the first set alone.
Maryville capitalized on second chance efforts as the Lady Panthers struggled to contain the explosive effort put on by the Lady Rebels. The set ended seemingly as soon as it started with the Lady Rebels on top.
The second set saw much of the same with Maryville riding a wave of momentum. The lethal duo of outside hitter Kiernan Stamey and setter Liv Gravatt was on full display as they combined for serval kill efforts throughout the set. Defensively, the Lady Rebels limited Lenoir City to just 5 points, the lowest on the night.
The third saw a competitive first opening minutes, but it was quickly over-shadowed by a flurry of Lady Rebel kills. Maryville built up its lead and cruised to the finish line. Up 24-9, Stamey was able to find a gap and get the game-winning kill.
Maryville ended the night with 32 kills, 19 aces, while sporting 40 digs. The Lady Rebels cap off the night with just 9 errors in total.
For coach Hames and the Lady Rebels the dominate win was a welcome sight midway through the season. Maryville’s ultimate goal is to reach the Class AAA state for the third consecutive year and a district win in dominant fashion brings it one step closer to making it a reality.
“For us our goal is to make state.” Hames said. “I think every game whether it’s close or not close, you’re trying to get better. I think that’s the key is if we’re doing some stuff that we know that’s going to help us long term that would do that and I think we tried to do some stuff. Also, a game like this gets some kids in that normally don’t play and the kids who sit the bench and maybe not see as much playing time as other kids. So that’s an advantage of a game like today.”
“We have two really strong tournaments that we’re going to next weekend in the following weekend. One in Kentucky and one in a Nashville so it’s going to be really good competition. We’re hoping to really kind of prep ourselves to be good in October. Every game counts and every game you’re hoping that you’re getting better.”
