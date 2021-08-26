The Maryville volleyball team wanted to take care of business Thursday as quickly as it could.
A marquee football matchup was set to begin at 7 p.m. at Shields Stadium between the Rebels and Powell, and the volleyball team hoped to win a match of their own, then catch the game outside.
“They want to get to the football game. That’s the reason they’re running out of here,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times as her team quickly streamed out of the building.
The Lady Rebels accomplished their goal. In a match at William Blount that began 10 minutes before its originally scheduled 6 p.m. start time, Maryville wasted no time in dispatching the Lady Govs in three sets, 25-14, 25-9, 25-8.
Maryville sophomore Amanda Mack led the match with 11 kills while committing just one error. Teammate Kylie Hopkins finished with nine kills, and together, they formed a potent duo — responsible for over a quarter of the Lady Rebels’ points.
Hames was especially impressed with the way Mack played given that she is an underclassman. Mack has played varsity for each of her first two high school years, and if she continues to play at that height, Hames believes its just the beginning of a bright future.
“(Mack’s) only a sophomore. She acts like a senior, plays like a senior,” Hames said. “She’s a sixth rotation player. She’ll be a D-1 kid going somewhere in the future. She plays way older than she is.”
Maryville (7-2, 1-0 District 4-AAA) set the tone for the night early, jumping out to a 10-3 lead. Lady Rebels senior Grace Akard recorded three kills early, and by the first timeout, they had stretched their lead to 14-5.
William Blount (6-7, 0-1) used that first timeout to catch a breather and refocus. Mental mistakes had cost the Lady Govs several times early, and they were determined not to repeat the same mistakes.
“I just pretty much told them that they needed to pick up the energy,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “They were all pretty dead. I think kind of lit a fire in them for just a minute.”
Coming out of the break, the Lady Govs looked revitalized. They went on a 6-5 run — their best such streak of the night — and showcased solid fundamentals.
Their luck would stop when Maryville took a decisive 20th point on a call that could have gone either way. Maryville would go on to win the first set 25-14 — the closest score of the night — and it never looked back.
“I think we just gave up,” Swafford said. “As soon as we lost that first set, we were done. And I think we were wanting to swing as hard as we could, and that wasn’t what was working.”
The match’s last two sets were not nearly as competitive. William Blount played without energy and looked outmatched at every turn. Meanwhile, Akard and Mack went on a tear, combining for nine kills in the second set, which Maryville would win, 25-9.
Any hope William Blount had of coming back was quickly put to bed by the midpoint of the third set.
Maryville took a commanding 8-4 lead, and then went on an even more impressive 12-1 run. Neither side used a timeout in the final set, and the onslaught ended just as quickly as it started, giving the Lady Rebels ample time to cheer on their football-playing classmates.
Even more important to Hames than catching a football game was starting district play off on the right foot. Maryville finished in first place with a perfect 7-0 district record a year ago, and Hames is set on steering her team down the same path.
“For us, this is a district match. Now everything counts,” Hames said. “It’s important for us to be in a good position going into the district tournament.”
As for Swafford and William Blount, they have some soul-searching to do. A lack of energy and a successful Maryville game plan to shut down star senior Gracie Love (five kills) had the Lady Govs outmatched all night.
For a Lady Govs team that finished fifth last season and is in a rebuilding year, a lackluster start to district play was the last thing it wanted. But Swafford believes her young team can turn around as they become not only more familiar with the game, but with each other and, most importantly, herself.
“I think it starts with me trying to get to know these girls,” Swafford said. “We’ve only had two players that have ever played the varsity level before. So me trying to get to know them and them getting to know the varsity level game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.