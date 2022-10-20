ROCKVALE — Maryville penciled itself into the next round of the elimination bracket at the Class AAA state volleyball tournament a set too early.
The Lady Rebels dominated the first two sets against Hillsboro and seemingly put it on cruise control, and what seemed like a victory to set up a date with Brentwood later in the day soon turned into a struggle.
Maryville never regained the form it had in the early stages and suffered a season-ending 15-25, 8-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-10 loss Thursday at Rockvale High School.
“I think we got tentative and tried not to lose instead of going out and winning,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “Obviously, they’re a big, physical team and have some kids that can hit the ball hard. Their ball control is not great, and we really took advantage of that in the first two sets. We served really well, we were aggressive and we kind of stuck to our game plan, but then we kind of let our foot off the gas and let them back in it.
“We had chances in the third and fourth set to win, but we just didn’t execute the stuff that we worked on. That’s the difference between a win and a loss.”
Maryville (32-15) controlled the first set with its serving, consistently getting Hillsboro out of system, while also getting free points from four straight Hillsboro service errors.
The Lady Rebels were even better in the second, closing out the set on a 15-2 run to get within a set of what they hoped would be the first of three wins that would allow them to play for the program’s first state championship.
Maryville jumped out to a 6-4 lead in the third, but three of those Hillsboro points came on Maryville service errors — an indication the Lady Rebels did not have the same intensity.
The Burros later reeled off six points in a row to take a 16-12 advantage, and while the Lady Rebels did take a 23-22 lead on an Ashley Taylor ace, they were unable to close the deal.
“I think we missed a couple of crucial serves in that third set, and that got them into it a little bit,” Hames said. “They started making some plays that they weren’t making before, and I feel like that was the turning point. We were serving aggressive and they just couldn’t get anything going, and then we missed some crucial serves from our good servers, and that makes a difference.”
Maryville grabbed a 14-9 lead in the fourth but allowed Hillsboro to quickly tie it at 15. The two sides went back and forth before the Burros scored three straight to force a decisive fifth set.
A kill from Hillsboro’s Mia Reese gave the Burros a 5-4 lead in the fifth that it never relinquished to end the Lady Rebels’ season in heartbreaking fashion.
Maryville senior setter Liv Gravatt bit down on her jersey and held back tears while congratulating Hillsboro at the net, but the emotions rushed out shortly after.
Gravatt transferred to Maryville from California during the pandemic and helped put the program on the map.
The Lady Rebels reached the state tournament in all three seasons she has been a part of the program after not making it since 1984. They also won the first two state tournament games in program history.
“Liv is an amazing setter, and she’s going to be awesome at Buffalo,” Hames said. “It’s disappointing for her because that’s her last chance. It’s tough. I’ve been there. I’ve seen my kids go through it. It’s heartbreaking because you feel like it’s the end even though it’s not. The other two (Charlotte Callais and Lindsey Rucker) are not going to play in college, so they’re done with volleyball.
“The biggest thing for me is it’s the memories they’re going to remember. The learning process, the team aspect and doing stuff together, that’s ultimately the most important thing about high school sports. We had a great season, but I hope those are the things they remember.”
Maryville will move forward without arguably the best setter in program history, but it does return all five of its hitters, including Division-I prospects Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey.
All of them will wonder what could have been had they been able to put away Hillsboro, but there will be an opportunity to redeem themselves next season.
“A lot of them are going to play club, and they’ll get better as they go along, so we have a good chance to come back,” Hames said. “I know we have a chance to be better next year, and I hope they’ll come back ready to make another run at it.”
