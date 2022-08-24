The frustration was evident on the faces of Maryville’s players.
Cleveland had just scored its fifth straight point, extending its third-set lead to five, with a soft serve that dropped untouched in Maryville territory. Lady Rebels coach Chris Hames called a timeout, herding her dispirited players to the sideline.
Though junior outside hitter Amanda Mack smacked a shot that the Lady Blue Raiders couldn’t field cleanly on the next point, Cleveland won the next two, capping off its 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 win over Maryville during an in-school match Wednesday at Maryville High School.
While the Lady Rebels (7-3) were frustrated during and after the match, it served its purpose: putting them in a stressful scenario they should benefit from as the season moves along.
“I think there’s a lot of pressure, everyone being in here, but it’s good,” Hames told The Daily Times. “The experience, you’re going to have to get. The in-school matches are really good because you go to play in Murfreesboro, there are schools with their whole school section (full).
“So just for them to experience it and have to play with their home team, and then also, we’re going to Cleveland for an in-school one, so I think it’s good. Kind of shows you, okay, who’s good under the pressure and who’s not.”
After dropping the first set, Maryville took a 21-16 lead in the second, with students performing “the wave” each time the Lady Rebels scored. Cleveland, though, rallied back, scoring seven straight points and ultimately taking the set.
Part of the problem for Maryville was inexperience.
“Our sophomores, our two middles and our right side, it’s a lot for them,” Hames said. “They didn’t play in this in-school (match last year). They played on JV last year. So I think for them, it was tough, and then obviously, our other outside (Kiernan Stamey) kind of struggled for the first two sets. She’s new to the position on the outside.”
The third set was a back-and-forth affair. With the score knotted at 18, the Lady Blue Raiders went on their five-point run, ending in the soft-serve mishap that forced Hames’ timeout.
It was the second time in 24 hours that the two teams faced off. Cleveland also defeated Maryville in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 15-10, during a quad-match hosted by Heritage on Tuesday.
Her team may have felt the losses, but for Hames, the objective has been to become proficient in not only competing against good teams, but beating them, before Maryville faces do-or-die situations in October. The Lady Blue Raiders were the perfect opponent for such a situation.
While that soft-serve point was deflating in the moment, Hames hopes to use it to inflate her team’s prospects down the stretch.
“(Cleveland is) a really good team,” Hames said. “They’ll be a state-contender team. For us, we have the pieces. We just need to have everything come together. We did play them yesterday, so had a little bit of an idea of what they were doing. They have some good setters and three or four really good hitters. For us, we have to compete and everyone has to be on full cylinder.
“It’s just like, hey, we’ve got to reset. We can’t let stuff like that (soft serve) drop if our goal is to get as far as we can and in the state tournament.”
